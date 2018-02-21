Villanova guard Phil Booth will return for Wednesday night's home game against DePaul after recovering from a broken bone in his shooting hand.

"We'll play him some," Villanova coach Jay Wright told ESPN's Jeff Goodman. "We're going to keep a close eye on him."

Booth, who averages 11.6 points per game for the third-ranked Wildcats, missed seven games with the injury.

Donte DiVincenzo moved into the starting lineup to replace Booth and has averaged 17.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in that seven-game stretch.

Villanova (24-3, 11-3) is trying to stay in contention for its fifth straight Big East regular season title. The Wildcats are a half-game behind No. 4 Xavier.