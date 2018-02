Duke freshman forward Marvin Bagley III will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday night when the Blue Devils host Louisville.

Bagley has been recovering from a mild right knee sprain that he suffered in the first half against North Carolina on Feb. 8.

Bagley, a likely top-five pick in June's NBA draft, is averaging 21.2 points and 11.4 rebounds so far this season.

Without him, No. 5 Duke beat Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and No. 11 Clemson.