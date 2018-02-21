Duke freshman forward Marvin Bagley III missed his fourth straight game Wednesday night when the Blue Devils beat Louisville 82-56.

Bagley has been recovering from a mild right knee sprain that he suffered in the first half against North Carolina on Feb. 8.

After the game, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski offered little insight into when Bagley would play next.

"It's a day-to-day thing," Krzyzewski said. "Marvin has a problem, or else he would play. He's getting better. The thing is, it's not a structural problem. But if we weren't concerned about him having more injury, he'd play. He's not ready. He's getting closer. I don't know when it'll happen. I'm not going to push him."

Bagley, a likely top-five pick in June's NBA draft, is averaging 21.2 points and 11.4 rebounds so far this season.

Without him, No. 5 Duke also beat Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and No. 11 Clemson.

