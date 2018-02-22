After West Virginia loses to Kansas on the road, coach Bob Huggins isn't pleased, saying, "I don't think I've ever been in a game where we shot two free throws." (0:25)

The Big 12 Conference issued a public reprimand of West Virginia coach Bob Huggins on Thursday for his comments critical of the officiating after the Mountaineers' loss at Kansas on Saturday.

"There are proper channels within the Conference structure to handle officiating concerns," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. "Coach Huggins' public comments are contrary to the Conference's Sportsmanship standards."

Huggins, who was ejected for arguing with officials in the final seconds of Saturday's loss, pointed to the disparity in the teams' number of free throw attempts as the main source of his ire. Kansas took 35 free throws; West Virginia took two.

"I've been in this game a long time," Huggins said after his 20th-ranked team's 77-69 loss. "That can't happen. You have no chance to win."

The Jayhawks were called for 14 fouls, but only one came on a West Virginia shot attempt. The Mountaineers were called for 26 fouls. Kansas made 26 of its 35 free throw attempts.

"I've been doing this 40 years. I don't think I've ever been in a game where we shot two free throws," Huggins said. "I don't think I've ever been in a game where the disparity is 35-2. I've never been in a game like that.

"That sad part is [the Jayhawks] don't need it. That's a good team. They're very well-coached. They don't need that. They don't need somebody to do that. I'm going to tell you what: There's something wrong to do that to kids who are playing their hearts out."

Kansas overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half and trailed 66-58 with 3:47 remaining.

Huggins said the officials should have to entertain reporters' questions about their performance.

"Officials want to be part of the game, but they don't want to be the part to the game that has to answer. Why aren't they in here answering your questions?" the coach asked reporters.

Asked what he told his team after the game -- West Virginia's sixth loss in as many visits to Allen Fieldhouse -- Huggins said, "It wasn't their fault."