PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- In a game postponed with 13 minutes left Wednesday night due to slippery court conditions, Seton Hall held on for an 89-77 victory over Providence on Thursday afternoon in front of about 1,000 students and faculty at Alumni Hall.

The game was deemed unplayable by the referees at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Wednesday night.

"It was the right move," Providence athletic director Bob Driscoll told ESPN.

Seton Hall's leading scorer, Desi Rodriguez, slipped in the first half and suffered a sprained ankle that left him as a spectator in a boot on Thursday. Multiple other players were also slipping and falling -- primarily in front of the two benches. Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard ruled Rodriguez out for Saturday's game at St. John's and is hopeful he can return next Wednesday against Villanova.

Providence guard Kyron Cartwright told ESPN he made the refs aware that the court was slippery before the game, and that it got worse throughout the contest. Driscoll said the unseasonably warm weather on Wednesday and the ice underneath the court led to the condensation.

"It was the right decision," Willard said after the completion of the game on Thursday. "The refs did what they were supposed to do, they made the decision and didn't leave is up to the coaches or the ADs."

"The safety of the kids is the most important thing," Providence coach Ed Cooley said. "We had an opportunity today, but we just didn't play well enough defensively."

All three referees -- Tim Cougherty, Jeff Anderson and James Breeding -- were able to officiate the remainder of the contest because they weren't scheduled to work another game on Thursday night.

Providence last played at Alumni Hall in its season opener against Houston Baptist. Before that, it was March 1, 1972.

The game resumed at 12:02 p.m. on Thursday and concluded 39 minutes later. Providence cut the 56-47 deficit to one with 8:45 remaining, but Ismael Sanogo responded with a 3-pointer and Seton Hall quickly pushed the lead back to double digits on a Khadeen Carrington 3-point play.

Seton Hall, which entered Wednesday night projected as a No. 9 seed by ESPN's Joe Lunardi, improved to 19-9 and 8-7 in Big East play. The Friars, projected as a No. 10 seed, fell to 17-11 and 8-7 in league play.

"It was an opportunity we let pass by," Cooley said. "It was a big game for both teams, and the better team won today."

Providence will offer fans who had tickets to Wednesday night's game the opportunity to receive a ticket for a home game next year.