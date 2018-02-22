        <
          Sources: Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. cleared for full contact, uncertain to play this season

          7:09 PM ET
          • Jeff GoodmanESPN Insider
          Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. has been cleared for full contact, but it's still uncertain whether he will play this season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          The 6-foot-9 Porter, considered a candidate for the No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft prior to the season, has missed all but two minutes this season with a back injury that required surgery in November.

          Despite Porter's absence, Missouri has put itself in the equation for the NCAA tournament. The Tigers are 18-10 overall and 8-7 in SEC play.

          Missouri's next game is Saturday at Kentucky. The Tigers have three regular-season games remaining before the SEC tournament.

