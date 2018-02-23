Texas and San Diego State have both decided to hold out players tied to the FBI's investigation into corruption in men's college basketball.

Longhorns guard Eric Davis Jr. and Aztecs forward Malik Pope were both mentioned in the investigation, according to a report by Yahoo! Sports.

In the documents, Davis is alleged to have received $1,500, and Pope $1,400 from ASM Sports.

A number of high-profile programs and current and former players were named in the report.

Davis is averaging 8.8 points and 2.4 rebounds for Texas (16-12). Pope has contributed 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game to San Diego State (16-10).

A source familiar with the investigation -- which includes more than 4,000 conversations intercepted through wiretaps and financial records, emails and other records seized from the office of former NBA agent Andy Miller -- had told ESPN's Mark Schlabach that many of the sport's top coaches and players might be implicated, calling Miller's records "the NCAA's worst nightmare."

The FBI has been investigating college basketball bribes and corruption for at least two years.