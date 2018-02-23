The Big Ten's Madison Square Garden experiment won't be replicated in its current form, commissioner Jim Delany told the Chicago Tribune on Friday.

Delany and the league agreed to move their postseason tournament up a week on the calendar in order to hold it at MSG in New York City. That meant shifting and compacting the regular-season schedule for all of the Big Ten's teams in order to complete the 18-game slate a week earlier than usual. Delany told the Tribune he takes responsibility for the negative effects that had on the season.

"Wasn't good," he said. "Wasn't healthy. I thought starting [the league schedule] early was OK, but if you look at our schedules [in previous years], we've been able to give everybody two-day prep [before games] in 99 percent of the cases. We won't do it again this way."

Delany said he still plans on bringing the Midwest-centric conference to the East Coast for its postseason tournament about 20 percent of the time. The other 80 percent, he said, will be hosted in more traditional cites like Chicago and Indianapolis.

He said he would only consider putting the games in Madison Square Garden again if the Big Ten could reserve the venue during the conventional league championship week. The Big East conference has held its conference tournament at the Garden during that week since 1983.

This year's Big Ten tournament begins with play-in games next Wednesday and concludes with the title game on Sunday, March 4. The other concern raised when the Big Ten announced its plans to hold the tournament a week early was that it would create a long layoff for teams that will play in the NCAA tournament. Some could go nearly two weeks without a game before starting in the national tournament.

Delany wasn't ready to concede a mistake on that front in his interview with the Tribune.

"There are positives and negatives [to the gap]," he said. "Teams can rest up, put new things in and practice more. If we do well [in the NCAA tournament], everyone will be OK with it."