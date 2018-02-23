MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis point guard Jeremiah Martin has a broken left foot that will force the Tigers to play the rest of the season without the American Athletic Conference's leading scorer.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore will undergo surgery Tuesday and is expected to be out six to eight months. Martin was averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a league-best 2.3 steals per game.

He was injured hurt Thursday during Memphis' 91-85 victory over No. 23 Houston . Memphis coach Tubby Smith announced the severity of Martin's injury Friday.

Memphis (17-11, 8-7 American) has three regular-season games remaining. The Tigers next play Sunday at Connecticut (13-15, 6-9).