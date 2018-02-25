TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama star point guard Collin Sexton played more minutes than any other player on the Alabama roster Saturday, nearly willing the Crimson Tide to victory in a physical matchup with Arkansas.

Sexton was among the more than 20 Division I players named in Friday's Yahoo! Sports report. The players were identified as possibly breaking NCAA rules through violations that were uncovered by the FBI's investigation into corruption in the sport.

"We reviewed [the report], and after we reviewed it, we made the decision that Collin was going to be available for us," Alabama coach Avery Johnson said after Saturday's 76-73 loss to the Razorbacks. "That's the extent of it."

Alabama officials told ESPN that Sexton paid his penalty for known violations, serving a one-game NCAA suspension in the season opener against Memphis. He did not debut until the team's second game against Lipscomb.

Crimson Tide officials told ESPN the latest report includes nothing pertaining to them that wasn't already known and addressed, and as a result, say there is nothing new to address at this time.

Sexton scored 15 points and had six assists in the loss. He was not made available to the media after the game.

Sexton's impact on the team is diverse, as emotional as it is physical. After a sluggish first half Saturday, Alabama forward Braxton Key was dejected in the locker room. Sexton wasn't having it.

"He's fierce," Key said. "He brings it every night. He has an edge to him that's contagious to the team. I was down [emotionally] at halftime, and he said, 'Come on man, pick it up. Let's go.'"

"He's a performer," Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson said. "He's an entertaining player. Quick. Athletic. Shifty. Clutch. The game isn't over because of a guy like him. You never have a game [won early] with a guy like that. I've always loved the energy he brings to the game."