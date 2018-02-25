LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. took part in Saturday's pregame shootaround at Kentucky but remains sidelined without a set return date.

"I don't have a timeline," Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said. "He wants to play ... We have to make sure he's ready to go."

Porter has played just two minutes this season after suffering a back injury in the season opener against Iowa State. He underwent surgery in November.

Porter was cleared for full contact on Thursday, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

He practiced on Friday, then went through shootaround with the team on Saturday. Before Missouri's game against Kentucky, Porter was warming up and taking shots, but he changed into sweats shortly before tipoff and didn't take part in the rest of warm-ups. He did not dress for Saturday's game.

Martin said that Porter will practice again Sunday and also will do extra workouts to get up to speed. Martin said he wants to make sure Porter is put through live-game situations so he can readjust to the physicality before he returns.

Missouri, which lost 87-66 on Saturday, has two regular-season games remaining before the SEC tournament. The Tigers head to Vanderbilt on Tuesday, then return home to face Arkansas next Saturday.