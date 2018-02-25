LEXINGTON, Ky. -- After being cleared to play Saturday morning, Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox declined to answer questions about his relationship with Christian Dawkins, the central figure of the FBI's probe into college basketball recruiting.

According to a Yahoo! Sports report on Friday morning, Knox was one of several players to have a meal with Dawkins, a runner for ASM Sports agent Andy Miller.

Knox was asked following Kentucky's 87-66 win over Missouri whether he ever had a meal with Dawkins or ever spoke to Dawkins.

"I'm not here to talk about that," Knox said in response to both questions.

Kentucky announced Saturday morning there were no eligibility issues.

"In reference to the Yahoo! Sports men's basketball article, the University of Kentucky immediately reviewed the matter and, based on the available information, determined that there were no eligibility issues or rules violations for any current student-athletes or staff related to Friday's report," the school said in a statement. "Kentucky will continue to work diligently with both the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference."

Coach John Calipari said after the game he didn't speak with Knox about it.

"That was all the university dealing with it," Calipari said. "I wasn't involved in any way. But I felt good about it."

Knox said he woke up on Friday morning and his father called him to tell him about the report.

"I was sure I would be able to play this whole week," he said. "I wasn't really focused on none of that. I let Kentucky handle it.

"I just focused on me, focused on my game, and let them handle it. I slept well at night knowing I was going to be able to play."

Knox led Kentucky in scoring on Saturday, finishing with 21 points.

Kentucky has yet to make a specific statement regarding Edrice "Bam" Adebayo, who also was listed in Friday's report. In the report, there's a reference to Adebayo receiving $36,500 from ASM Sports.

Adebayo played for Kentucky during the 2016-17 season, and is now a member of the Miami Heat.

"As I said to our Board of Trustees this morning, we learned late last night of a report from Yahoo Sports that provides more details regarding documents related to the federal investigation of potential NCAA violations," university president Eli Capilouto said in a statement on Friday morning. "We began immediately to conduct our due diligence, and we will cooperate fully with any appropriate authorities. That is our commitment as a university to our Board of Trustees and to the Commonwealth. I will keep you informed of any developments should they arise in this matter."

Added athletic director Mitch Barnhart: "We are aware of the report today by Yahoo! Sports. We have not been contacted by the FBI or the NCAA, but since learning of the report, we have reached out to both the NCAA and our league office. We will be conducting an internal review. At this time, we have no further comment."

Calipari denied having a relationship with Miller.

"I have no relationship with Andy Miller or any of his associates," he said in Friday's statement. "Neither my staff nor I utilized any agent, including Andy Miller or any of his associates, to provide any financial benefits to a current or former Kentucky student-athlete. We will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities."