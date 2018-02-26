The University of San Diego has placed men's basketball coach Lamont Smith on administrative leave and initiated an investigation in the wake of his arrest on domestic violence charges, the school announced Monday.

"Our values as a faith-based institution call upon us to proceed with justice and compassion," the school said in a statement. "Our prayers are for all those who are impacted by this situation."

Assistant coach Sam Scholl will immediately take over as acting head coach and will remain in that role for the postseason.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Smith was arrested Sunday morning at Oakland International Airport and faces charges of domestic violence, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury and false imprisonment, according to a spokesman for the San Francisco Police Department.

Police received a call of a disturbance at a downtown hotel at approximately 12:20 a.m., where they made contact with a woman "who appeared to have injuries and stated she was assaulted," the spokesman said.

The alleged victim, who told police she knew Smith, was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

SFPD is expected to present the case to the San Francisco District Attorney's office early this week, according to police.

Smith is in his third year as coach at USD, which is 18-12 this season after Saturday night's victory over USF. He played for USD from 1994 to '99 and previously worked as an assistant coach at New Mexico and Washington.

Smith is married with two kids.