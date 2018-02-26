Texas sophomore guard Andrew Jones, who was diagnosed with leukemia in January, announced Monday that he has begun outpatient treatment for his condition.

"I was released from MD Anderson Cancer Center on Saturday night around 5 p.m. and have started receiving treatments on an outpatient basis," Jones said in a statement released through the school. "That was a great night and a big step for me and my family."

Texas sophomore guard Andrew Jones was diagnosed with leukemia in January. John Rivera/Icon Sportswire

Jones moved to MD Anderson in Houston on Jan. 19 after receiving care in Austin, Texas, before that. His condition was announced on Jan. 10. He said he will remain in Houston while he continues treatment.

"My doctors tell me I am continuing to show improvement and that is really encouraging," Jones said.

Prior to his diagnosis, Jones was second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.5 points per game. The 6-foot-4 Jones averaged 11.4 points per game as a freshman and declared for the NBA draft following his first season with the Longhorns but later withdrew his name and returned to school. He was a McDonald's All-American as a recruit.

"As we've said before, I'm really thankful for all the love and support that has been shown to me and to my family," Jones said. "It has truly been overwhelming. I hope you'll continue to keep me in your daily thoughts and prayers. Together we WILL win this fight."

The Longhorns (17-12) meet Kansas on Monday night in Lawrence, Kansas, and will conclude the regular season hosting West Virginia on Saturday.