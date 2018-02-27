Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley has been fined $10,000 by the Pac-12 Conference for "chasing and confronting" referees after a loss to Oregon State.

The conference announced the fine Monday.

Hurley was reprimanded for following and verbally abusing officials as they exited the court after the Beavers beat the Sun Devils 75-68 on Saturday night in Corvallis.

Hurley responded to every media question after the game with: "I'm a terrible coach right now.''

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement Hurley violated conference policy and that type of behavior will not be tolerated.

Hurley was also reprimanded by the Pac-12 in January for his public comments about officiating after a loss to Colorado.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.