Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams grabbed a microphone and admonished the school's fans for swearing with 3 minutes, 3 seconds left in the Hokies' 64-63 victory over No. 5 Duke.
"Guys. Quit cussin'. Don't throw anything on the floor, regardless of what's happening," Williams told the raucous fans as they complained about a foul call on Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson with Duke holding a 60-56 lead.
Williams' announcement was met with applause by the crowd, which roared even louder as Duke's Grayson Allen missed the first of two free throws to break a personal streak of 24 straight.
The Virginia Tech fans were rewarded for their enthusiasm -- despite the brief bad behavior -- as the Hokies held Duke scoreless over the game's final two minutes and Chris Clarke tipped in a missed shot with 4 seconds remaining for the victory.