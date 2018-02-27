Miles Bridges struggles from the field as the Spartans beat Wisconsin 68-63 to claim the outright regular-season Big Ten title. (1:06)

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo originally wasn't a fan of Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany's decision to move the league tournament up by a week, but he now says it may wind up benefiting his players.

"I think, in this one strange case, for Michigan State, maybe having a little time with all the things we've been through would be a positive for us between the Big Ten and the NCAA tournament," Izzo said during the Big Ten conference call Monday. "But coaches are no different than anyone else. ... If anybody has some success in NCAA tournament, if they get in, the week's going to be good. If you fail, the week's going to be bad."

Tom Izzo wasn't a fan when the idea of moving up the Big Ten tournament was first presented by commissioner Jim Delany. His mindset, however, has changed: "Maybe having a little time with all the things we've been through would be a positive for us." Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Delany opted to move the Big Ten tournament to this week so that he could get it into Madison Square Garden in New York, and Izzo wasn't a fan when the proposal was first floated prior to the season.

Delaney recently said that he won't do it again because the compressed schedule "wasn't healthy" for teams and players during the regular season.

The Big East had a contract with Madison Square Garden through 2026, and the ACC tourney will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the second straight year.

The Big Ten tournament begins Wednesday night, but the top four seeds will receive byes and won't play until Friday. In Joe Lunardi's latest projections, four teams -- Michigan State, Purdue, Ohio State and Michigan -- are all firmly in the NCAA tourney, while Nebraska is among the first four out. The Cornhuskers are the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tourney and will play Friday afternoon.

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann, in his first season with the Buckeyes, told ESPN he would call Wichita State's Gregg Marshall to see how he prepared in the time between the league tourney and the NCAA tournament from when he was a coach at Winthrop.

"I'm anxious to see how we're going to do," Holtmann told ESPN. "I'm going to call Gregg to get some ideas."

Holtmann said he was a little nervous about the lengthy layoff. If the Buckeyes lose Friday, they could go a full two weeks between games if they draw a Friday game in the NCAA tournament.

"I don't think this situation is ideal, but I understand why it was done and the reasoning behind it," Holtmann added. "Two weeks is probably too long of a layoff."

Purdue coach Matt Painter told ESPN that the switch is overblown. He said it should give teams a chance to get healthier in preparation for the NCAA tournament, but the key will be keeping his players mentally sharp during the layoff between games.

"I don't think it'll be that big of a different," he said. "It's not a big deal.

"You want to keep that freshness, and also that edge. You need that healthy balance."