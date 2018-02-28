While the debate over paying college athletes continues, 14 men's basketball coaches earned at least $3 million this season, according to an annual list published Wednesday by USA Today.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, at $8.98 million, and Kentucky coach John Calipari, at $7.45 million, continued to top the list, with each getting a sizable raise this season. Krzyzewski saw an increase of more than $1.5 million this year, and Calipari's salary went up almost $1 million.
Arizona's Sean Miller, whose status at the school is unclear amid an ESPN report that he was involved in a discussion regarding a $100,000 payment to a recruit, leads all Pac-12 coaches at $3.65 million (sixth on the list).
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann is third on the list at $7.14 million, one of four Big Ten coaches making at least $3 million. However, Holtmann's contract will pay him about $3 million this year in annual compensation, including base salary, media appearances and money from sponsors Coca-Cola and Nike, as well as deferred compensation. The $7 million includes money that Ohio State had to pay for Holtmann's buyout from Butler, as well as taxes on the buyout.
The others in the Big Ten's $3 million club are Michigan State's Tom Izzo at $3.65 million (fifth), Michigan's John Beilein at $3.37 million (ninth) and Indiana's Archie Miller at $3.2 million (10th).
Kansas' Bill Self leads Big 12 coaches with a salary of $4.77 million, fourth on the list. Other top-grossing coaches from the conference are West Virginia's Bob Huggins at $3.75 million (seventh), Texas' Shaka Smart at $3.1 million (11th) and Oklahoma's Lon Kruger at $3.1 million (12th).
Utah's Larry Krystkowiak is eighth at $3.39 million, while Wichita State's Gregg Marshall and Virginia's Tony Bennett each make $3 million.