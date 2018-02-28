While the debate over paying college athletes continues, 14 men's basketball coaches earned at least $3 million this season, according to an annual list published Wednesday by USA Today.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, at $8.98 million, and Kentucky coach John Calipari, at $7.45 million, continued to top the list, with each getting a sizable raise this season. Krzyzewski saw an increase of more than $1.5 million this year, and Calipari's salary went up almost $1 million.

Arizona's Sean Miller, whose status at the school is unclear amid an ESPN report that he was involved in a discussion regarding a $100,000 payment to a recruit, leads all Pac-12 coaches at $3.65 million (sixth on the list).

Editor's Picks Calipari: Players should be able to make money Kentucky head coach John Calipari says college players should be able to make money off their likeness and signature: "It's not ours, it's theirs."

LeBron: NCAA 'corrupt'; give kids alternative LeBron James says the NCAA is "corrupt" and the NBA should shore up its farm system to accommodate kids who want to play but don't think school is the right choice. 1 Related

Ohio State's Chris Holtmann is third on the list at $7.14 million, one of four Big Ten coaches making at least $3 million. However, Holtmann's contract will pay him about $3 million this year in annual compensation, including base salary, media appearances and money from sponsors Coca-Cola and Nike, as well as deferred compensation. The $7 million includes money that Ohio State had to pay for Holtmann's buyout from Butler, as well as taxes on the buyout.

The others in the Big Ten's $3 million club are Michigan State's Tom Izzo at $3.65 million (fifth), Michigan's John Beilein at $3.37 million (ninth) and Indiana's Archie Miller at $3.2 million (10th).

Kansas' Bill Self leads Big 12 coaches with a salary of $4.77 million, fourth on the list. Other top-grossing coaches from the conference are West Virginia's Bob Huggins at $3.75 million (seventh), Texas' Shaka Smart at $3.1 million (11th) and Oklahoma's Lon Kruger at $3.1 million (12th).

Utah's Larry Krystkowiak is eighth at $3.39 million, while Wichita State's Gregg Marshall and Virginia's Tony Bennett each make $3 million.