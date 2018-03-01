Ole Miss senior forward Marcanvis Hymon made an early exit against No. 23 Kentucky on Wednesday night, as he was tossed after receiving his second technical foul just 3 minutes, 24 seconds into the game.

Hymon's first technical came after the first basket of the game, a jumper by Rebels guard Terence Davis at 18:52, for jawing at Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel. Hymon kept at it even as official Pat Adams stepped between the two and told Hymon to stop.

The second came on a crazy play that resulted in six free throws. Ole Miss forward Bruce Stevens had fouled Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo. Then Hymon pushed Kentucky's Nick Richards into an Ole Miss player. Richards pushed back, which resulted in technical fouls for both Hymon and Richards.

At that point, Hymon, who's averaging 4.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for Ole Miss, left the floor at Rupp Arena.

Five technicals were ultimately called in the game, with the Rebels' Justas Furmanavicius getting one later in the first half and Gabriel called for another in the second half.

Gabriel thought the Rebels initially played physical to goad the Wildcats' buttons.

"It's expected and you don't have nothing to lose when you're playing against us,'' he said. "They're going to play their hearts out, and if they're going to get a technical, so be it.''

"We knew they were going to be aggressive and get a little out of hand,'' Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added. "We just had to keep our composure and keep ahead.''

The Wildcats beat Ole Miss, 96-78.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.