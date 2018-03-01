Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott is the latest to call for an end to the NBA rule preventing high school basketball players from entering the NBA draft.

"[College basketball is] not meant to be a way station to the pros," Scott told the Arizona Republic, referring to the current one-and-done system in which NCAA stars often leave for the NBA after their freshman season.

"Major League Baseball gets it right," Scott said. "They create a fork in the road. You can go to the draft out of high school. But if you go to college, [the pros] can re-evaluate you again in three years."

In the wake of arrests made in September as part of a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball, the Pac-12 created a task force to study the issues and create policy-change recommendations for the NCAA. That group is expected to finalized its recommendations and present to the NCAA in April.

Among those on the 12-member task force are Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers, longtime college and NBA coach Mike Montgomery, and former college basketball players, coaches and administrators.

Other conference commissioners, including the Big Ten's Jim Delany, the ACC's John Swofford and the Big East's Val Ackerman, have previously advocated plans that get rid of the one-and-done rule.

"There's some low-hanging fruit such as the one-and-done," Swofford said at ACC basketball media day in October. "I say low-hanging fruit. It is and it isn't. From my perspective, it is in the sense that would be something that would immediately help, and if college athletics could do that, I don't think there's any question we would do that. The challenge is getting the NBA and the players' union to play ball with us on that."

Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy recently criticized the one-and-done system and the backlash against high school players wanting to bypass college.

"People that were against [players] coming out [of high school] made a lot of excuses, but I think a lot of it was racist. I've never heard anybody go up in arms about [minor league baseball or hockey]," Van Gundy told reporters on Sunday. "They are not making big money, and they're white kids primarily and nobody has a problem.

"But all of a sudden you've got a black kid that wants to come out of high school and make millions. That's a bad decision, but bypassing college to go play for $800 a month in minor league baseball? That's a fine decision? What the hell is going on?"