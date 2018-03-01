USC Upstate has fired athletic director Julio Freire and men's basketball coach Kyle Perry, a source told ESPN.

Perry took over for Eddie Payne, who retired in October. Perry, a longtime assistant, agreed to a five-year deal. He went 7-25 this past season and 2-12 in the Atlantic Sun.

Freire has been removed from the school's website. Perry, who was hired in July, still has a bio on the website but was removed from the list of coaches.

A source told ESPN that South Carolina executive associate athletic director Jeff Crane will serve as the interim athletic director at USC Upstate.