        <
        >

          South Carolina Upstate fires AD Julio Freire, coach Kyle Perry

          1:20 PM ET
          • Jeff GoodmanESPN Insider
            Close
            • Joined ESPN as a college basketball Insider in June 2013
            • Previously wrote for CBSSports.com and FOXSports.com
            Follow on Twitter

          USC Upstate has fired athletic director Julio Freire and men's basketball coach Kyle Perry, a source told ESPN.

          Perry took over for Eddie Payne, who retired in October. Perry, a longtime assistant, agreed to a five-year deal. He went 7-25 this past season and 2-12 in the Atlantic Sun.

          Freire has been removed from the school's website. Perry, who was hired in July, still has a bio on the website but was removed from the list of coaches.

          A source told ESPN that South Carolina executive associate athletic director Jeff Crane will serve as the interim athletic director at USC Upstate.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.