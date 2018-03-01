North Carolina freshman Jalek Felton has withdrawn from the school, his lawyer told ESPN on Thursday.

Felton, a former five-star recruit in the class of 2017, was suspended in late January and has not been eligible to participate in any university activities.

"There is nothing we've heard that justifies UNC's actions against Jalek Felton," Kerry Sutton told ESPN. "He had faith in UNC's future when no other five-star recruit did. UNC has turned its back on him. I spoke with [coach] Roy Williams today and he obviously feels the pain of Jalek's crushed dream to play at UNC. Jalek will land on his feet, but our battle here is far from over."

When asked by ESPN why Felton is leaving, Sutton said, "I don't think it's appropriate to talk about the reasons for his departure."

Sutton said Felton decided to withdraw the day he was suspended, Jan. 29. Felton has his release from the school and there has already been interest from other schools, according to Sutton.

Felton is the nephew of former North Carolina point guard Raymond Felton, who currently plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jalek Felton, a 6-foot-3 point guard, was averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 assists in a reserve role for the Tar Heels.