Arizona had both Sean Miller and Allonzo Trier back on the court Thursday night against Stanford.

Just hours after announcing Miller would coach the rest of the season, the school said that Trier, the team's second-leading scorer, was cleared to play against the Cardinal. Trier scored 18 points and added four assists and two rebounds in Arizona's 75-67 win.

"We appreciate the NCAA granting this appeal and their understanding of this unique situation," the school said in a statement prior to the game.

Trier had been declared ineligible by the NCAA after testing positive for a banned substance. Trier missed the first 19 games of last season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He entered the game averaging 19.6 points this season.

The university said that the results of a drug screening in January revealed the reappearance of a trace amount of a banned substance.

"The amount detected was miniscule by scientific standards and appears to be a remnant of a substance, which the NCAA agreed, Allonzo had unknowingly ingested in 2016," the school said.

Arizona improved to 23-7 overall and 13-4 in Pac-12 play.