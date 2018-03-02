TUCSON, Ariz. -- Thousands of Arizona fans gave Sean Miller a 30-second standing ovation Thursday night as he entered the McKale Center to coach the Wildcats against Stanford, his first game since the publication of an ESPN report tying him to an alleged pay-for-play scheme.

Miller pointed to the crowd as he walked toward his squad. He was not on the bench to coach Arizona in an overtime loss to Oregon on Saturday, one day after ESPN's report was released.

On Thursday, Miller vehemently denied the ESPN report, which alleged that he had a conversation with Christian Dawkins, who was arrested in the massive FBI scandal affecting college basketball, about paying $100,000 to secure the services of Deandre Ayton.

ESPN stands by its report.

In a Thursday news conference, Miller said he "never" spoke with Dawkins about paying Ayton or any player and called the report "defamatory."

The Arizona Board of Regents voted unanimously in support of Miller, and school president Robert Robbins backed him in a statement announcing that Miller would remain Arizona's head coach.

Archie Miller, Sean's younger brother and the head coach at Indiana, said he didn't have any thoughts to share with the public about the current situation at Arizona after his Hoosiers lost in the Big Ten tournament Thursday night.

"No thoughts at all about what's going on out there," Archie Miller said. "He is my brother. That's big. That's my family. Anything that's discussed with him about us is about family and stays within that. No thoughts on what's going on other than thinking about them."

Before Thursday's game, one of Miller's players put his arm around the coach as the school band played the national anthem. When the song was over, Miller began to clap with fervor before he walked back to the locker room.

Miller received another standing ovation just before tipoff as fans began to chant "Mil-ler! Mil-ler! Mil-ler!"

ESPN's Dan Murphy contributed to this report.