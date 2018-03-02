Behind the bracket: Oklahoma is in real trouble

Despite Trae Young's efforts, scoring 18 points to pass Michael Beasley for the most regular-season points in Big 12 history, his struggles were apparent as the Baylor Bears rolled to an 87-64 win. (1:22)

Oklahoma is in trouble. Lose Friday night to Iowa State (9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN App) -- an unthinkable prospect six weeks ago -- and the Sooners will end the regular season with a pedestrian 17-13 record (7-11 in the Big 12).

Before their staggering decline, with a 14-2 (4-1 Big 12) record and projected No. 2 NCAA tournament seed, the Sooners and Trae Young looked capable of repeating the Buddy Hield-led Final Four run of 2016. Now they are a single loss away from seeing it all come crashing down.

If it hasn't already ...

To be fair, one way to go 3-10 in a six-week period is to play 11 of those games against teams bound for the tournament. The Sooners haven't faced an opponent outside the top 100 of the RPI since before Christmas.

Keeping Oklahoma above water all this time are its six Quadrant I wins. No team has ever missed the NCAA tournament with a comparable total, but neither has a team managed to go 1-7 in the month of February.

Here's the real danger zone: A loss in the regular-season finale would leave the Sooners four games under .500 in league play. Only once in the modern era -- Iowa State in 1991-92 (5-9, Big Eight) -- has a team received an at-large bid in that scenario.

Strictly speaking, conference record or affiliation is not a selection committee criterion. And the Big 12 tournament would afford the Sooners an opportunity to make that look a little better. But the reality is that winning games remains the No. 1 factor for NCAA consideration, and Oklahoma would have won only three of its last 14 games (plus another guaranteed conference tourney loss unless it makes a run and the auto bid comes into play).

This all makes Friday's ordinary encounter against the last-place team in the league anything but. The Sooners simply must win. To avoid the dreaded "Last Four In" and "First Four Out" discussion. To have at least some momentum for the Big 12 tournament. To erase the prospect of a collapse virtually unseen in college basketball.

In other words, no pressure at all. But we'll all be watching.