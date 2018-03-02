Central Michigan postponed its Friday night men's basketball game against Western Michigan after an on-campus shooting left two people dead.

The Mid-American Conference said the game will now be played Saturday at Northwood University, located about 30 miles from CMU's campus. It will be closed to the public with only family members of the players allowed to attend.

CMU police identified the shooting suspect as 19-year-old James Eric Davis, Jr.and the victims as his mother Diva Davis and father James Davis Sr.

Hours after a campus lockdown, police started a "slow, methodical removal'' of staff and students who were ordered to take shelter in campus buildings, Lt. Larry Klaus said.

Klaus said video at the dorm suggests Davis fled on foot after the shooting. He was wearing a hoodie but had been shedding certain clothes while on the run.

Davis had been admitted to McLaren Central Michigan hospital Thursday night for what is believed to be a drug-related incident, according to CMU police. Davis was reportedly released from the hospital Friday morning, shortly before the shooting occurred at 8:30 a.m. ET.

