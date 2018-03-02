NEW YORK -- Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo said Friday that he is confident that he has handled allegations of sexual assault involving members of his basketball program properly at all times.

Izzo has declined to discuss details about how he and Michigan State's athletic department have handled past allegations of sexual assault and violence since late January, when Outside The Lines published a report about "a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression" regarding claims made against athletes and others at the university. Izzo told reporters in East Lansing earlier this week that he and his players would answer only basketball-related questions for the remainder of the season.

The Hall of Fame coach has said that he plans to respond to some allegations made in the report when the time is right. Asked when and to what degree of specificity he will answer questions about sexual assault allegations made against former and current Spartans players, he said he was not sure.

"The only thing I'm sure of is I feel so comfortable that I handled it the right way the whole time," Izzo told ESPN.

A former Michigan State sexual assault counselor told OTL that complaints involving athletes were routinely investigated and handled by members of the athletic department. The OTL report also said former captain and student assistant coach Travis Walton was allowed to remain with the team after he was charged with a crime for punching a woman at an East Lansing bar. Walton later pleaded to a civil infraction for that incident.

Asked in January why Walton remained with the team for the remainder of that season, Izzo declined to answer.

Walton was also accused of sexual assault later that year. In a statement released after the OTL report was published, he denied those allegations, saying his encounters with his accuser "were more than just a single occasion, and my actions with her were always consensual."

Michigan State interim president John Engler and former athletic director Mark Hollis have both said they believed that parts of the OTL report are inaccurate. Hollis retired from the athletic department hours before the OTL report was published. Neither Engler nor Hollis has said what details of report they believe are inaccurate.

Before heading to New York City for this weekend's Big Ten Tournament, Izzo told reporters in East Lansing that he owed it to his players and staff to focus on basketball during the No. 2-ranked Spartans' postseason run.

"It's been a lot of distractions," he said. "I tried to do it as best as I could for all of you. Never cut off my locker room or anything else. But now, it's gonna be basketball time. These players, this staff, deserves to focus in on basketball."

Michigan State defeated Wisconsin 63-60 in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon.

After the game, leading scorer Miles Bridges was asked about his name appearing in reports regarding the FBI's ongoing investigation into corruption in college basketball. A Michigan State spokesman said the school investigated claims last week that Bridges' family members received impermissible benefits and found a minor violation -- one of his family members had dinner with an agent without Bridges' knowledge. Bridges paid $40 to charity as a form of restitution and was cleared to play by the NCAA before the Spartans' regular-season finale at Wisconsin on Sunday.

Izzo said he expects Bridges to remain eligible for the remainder of the postseason. Izzo was seated next to Bridges during a postgame news conference at Madison Square Garden on Friday when the player was asked about the FBI investigation. Izzo responded.

"I'm sorry, we're not talking about any of that stuff," Izzo said. "I made that perfectly clear, and I apologize. I don't blame you for asking, but we've got enough to do."

Michigan State will play Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.