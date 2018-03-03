        <
          Mo Bamba to miss Texas' regular-season finale with sprained toe

          12:11 PM ET
          Sam Khan Jr.
          Texas freshman Mohamed Bamba will miss the Longhorns' regular-season finale against West Virginia on Saturday with a sprained toe, the school announced.

          It is the second consecutive game that Bamba will miss with the injury. He was also out for the Longhorns' 80-70 loss at Kansas on Monday. He suffered the injury last month against Oklahoma and was limited a week ago against Oklahoma State.

          Texas (17-13, 7-10 Big 12) is on the bubble as the postseason approaches as one of the last four teams in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's latest projection.

          Bamba is a five-star recruit and likely top-five pick in the NBA draft. He is averaging 13.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.8 blocks this season.

