Texas freshman Mohamed Bamba will miss the Longhorns' regular-season finale against West Virginia on Saturday with a sprained toe, the school announced.

It is the second consecutive game that Bamba will miss with the injury. He was also out for the Longhorns' 80-70 loss at Kansas on Monday. He suffered the injury last month against Oklahoma and was limited a week ago against Oklahoma State.

Texas (17-13, 7-10 Big 12) is on the bubble as the postseason approaches as one of the last four teams in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's latest projection.

Bamba is a five-star recruit and likely top-five pick in the NBA draft. He is averaging 13.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.8 blocks this season.