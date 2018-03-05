        <
          The 343 teams that will not win the national championship

          8:23 AM ET
          John Gasaway
            ESPN Insider college basketball contributor
            First began covering college hoops in 2004
            Has written for Basketball Prospectus and the Wall Street Journal
          Welcome to the third annual installment of "343 teams that won't win the title." This venerable feature is now 2-for-2, having successfully excluded Villanova from its list in 2016, while also shunning North Carolina in the 343 model's second go-round last year.

          The smart thing to do would therefore be to quit now before a dark-horse national champion like Connecticut in 2014 wanders into view. (It's only a matter of time.) Alas, the streak beckons to be extended, and prudence has been cast aside. Here we are.

          These are my selections for the 343 teams that will not win the 2018 national title, broken up into three sections.

          Ineligible (three teams)

          1. Alabama A&M Bulldogs
          2. Grambling Tigers
          3. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

          Near misses (20 teams)

          1. Auburn Tigers
          Since losing Anfernee McLemore to a dislocated ankle, Bruce Pearl's defense has taken a hit. The Tigers are still fine on the defensive glass, but what was previously a healthy advantage in turnovers is now mere parity. That being said, Auburn's fast pace and steady green light on transition 3s holds the potential to flummox and demoralize a wide range of non-SEC opponents in the field of 68. Putting the Tigers here instead of inside the magic eight really does constitute a near miss.

          2. Butler Bulldogs
          Is this a good place to point out that Kelan Martin and Butler didn't seem to get the respect they deserved this season? In per-possession terms, the Bulldogs were the functional equivalent of Xavier in Big East play. Then again, the Musketeers show up on this "near miss" list, too. LaVall Jordan's team is here because in conference play its offense rated out near or below the Big East average in terms of effective field goal percentage, offensive rebounding rate and getting to the line.

          3. Cincinnati Bearcats
          This one was tough. Putting a team that excels at both offense and (especially) defense on the near-miss list is difficult at best and foolhardy at worst. Nor would this seem to be a propitious historical moment to fret that the Bearcats' offense perhaps relies too much on sheer offensive rebounding might alone. (Getting second chances seemed to work pretty well for North Carolina last year.) In the end, however, Cincy's late-season hiccups on defense against Houston, Wichita State (the home game) and Tulsa felt too ominous for magic-eight comfort.

          4. Clemson Tigers
          Donte Grantham was on pace for one of the better and certainly most versatile seasons we've seen from an ACC player in recent years before the senior tore his ACL in January. This is still a defense you would prefer not to face in the NCAA tournament, but in conference play the Tigers connected on just 46 percent of their 2s.

          5. Creighton Bluejays
          The Bluejays performed close to the league averages on both offense and defense in Big East play, and, appropriately enough, that netted Greg McDermott's team a 10-8 record. Marcus Foster recorded an outstanding senior season, and as a team CU was notably effective at converting 2-point tries. Nevertheless, conference opponents (which posted a low turnover rate and a normal offensive rebound rate against the Bluejays) consistently had many more chances to score from the field than did Creighton (which recorded the exact same turnover rate but a far lower offensive rebound rate). That disparity could continue in the field of 68.

          6. Florida Gators
          The version of the Gators that brushed Kentucky aside in Gainesville is fit for consideration as a magic-eight team. Then again, that version of Florida never seems to stick around for very long. Instead, it gets replaced with some other UF team that loses at home to Alabama by 18. Who knows, maybe Mike White's guys have put things together at last -- this current three-game win streak is the team's longest in two months -- but the Gators' inconsistency prior to that point lands them here.

          7. Houston Cougars
          There's a lot to like about a team that makes its shots (particularly from the perimeter), values the ball and takes care of business on the boards on both ends of the floor. Armoni Brooks, Corey Davis, Rob Gray and Kelvin Sampson have delivered the best season this program has had since, yes, the Guy Lewis glory days. Still, the Cougars' strangely high foul rate in American play and the thoroughly average number of opponent turnovers that resulted do give one pause.

          8. Kansas Jayhawks
          Bill Self says this Kansas team had less margin for error to work with than its predecessors to extend the sport's most incredible streak, and he is what is known as a credible source. The Jayhawks could be headed for a justly deserved NCAA tournament No. 1 seed as the outright champions in the nation's toughest top-to-bottom conference, but the uncanny statistical parallels to a 2017 Iowa State team that was but a No. 5 seed suggest caution might be in order before boarding the bandwagon with this particular top seed.

          9. Kentucky Wildcats
          Putting Kentucky here could go badly. The Wildcats seemed to be figuring things out at warp speed before the loss at Florida, and this offense was shredding opposing defenses prior to the visit to Gainesville. UK's late-season offensive rebounding, in particular, was lethal. So what's the problem? The problem is the rules of this game say there's space for only eight teams, and anyway, the habit Kentucky's opponents have of missing an unusually high number of 3s feels like something that could come to an end abruptly in one tournament game (as indeed it did against the Gators).

          10. Michigan Wolverines
          It's hard to resist the siren call of momentum from a team that just won its second consecutive Big Ten tournament. Or is it? Michigan had the same momentum a year ago, surely, and all it got John Beilein's men was a hard-fought one-point loss to Oregon in the Sweet 16. At least the Wolverines outperformed the other representative of Team Momentum in the 2017 tournament. Like UM, Duke finished tied for fifth in its league during the 2016-17 regular season and then won its conference tournament. Nevertheless, the Blue Devils lost in the round of 32. If Michigan (which tied for fourth in the Big Ten this season) mimics this recent history, keeping the Wolverines out of the magic eight will look wise. On the other hand, if Beilein's men take Connecticut in 2011 as their model (ninth-place regular-season finish, won the conference tournament, won the national title), let us never speak of this again.

          11. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
          Let's not lose sight of the big picture: It's no small thing for a Conference USA team to make this list, quite deservedly, alongside the likes of Kansas and Xavier. MTSU, I salute you!

          12. Nevada Wolf Pack
          One of the best things about the NCAA tournament is seeing an excellent team such as Nevada finally getting a chance to show what it can do in a bracket filled with as of yet unaware major-conference types. Eric Musselman has a veritable army of 6-foot-7, high-efficiency scorers, up to and including Caleb Martin, Jordan Caroline, Kendall Stephens and Cody Martin. But losing Lindsey Drew to a ruptured Achilles does subtract one very good point guard from that equation.

          13. Ohio State Buckeyes
          It has been well established that OSU's kryptonite is Penn State, so Chris Holtmann's team should be fine as long as it doesn't run into the Nittany Lions in the bracket, right? Maybe. Certainly, Keita Bates-Diop is a team unto himself (it's not every 6-foot-7 featured scorer who also defends the rim and cleans the defensive glass), and Ohio State could sell instructional videos on wise shot selection. Just the same, the Buckeyes appeared to take a step back on defense late in the season against opponents not named Rutgers.

          14. Seton Hall Pirates
          Myles Powell has had the kind of sophomore season that should trigger a high degree of anticipation for his junior campaign, and Angel Delgado is, as always, a rebounding man among boys. But the Pirates struggle to get the ball in the basket from both sides of the arc, and Kevin Willard's men were, surprisingly enough, just so-so as a team on the defensive glass in Big East play.

          15. Tennessee Volunteers
          What the Volunteers have been able to do despite the fact that SEC opponents shot better on their 2s than Rick Barnes' guys did is little short of remarkable. Only Auburn outscored the league by a larger per-possession margin, and Lamonte Turner was a 3-point maestro during SEC play. That being said, conference opponents really did shoot better on their 2s than Tennessee did. That's not a good precursor for NCAA tournament success.

          16. TCU Horned Frogs
          Not only is this the best season of Horned Frog basketball in 50 years, it's possible that TCU is primed to outperform its regular-season numbers in the tournament. Jamie Dixon's team ranked No. 8 in Big 12 play in points allowed per possession, but a healthy share of that ugly number derived from the fact that opponents were on fire from the perimeter more or less all season. Texas Christian didn't miss the magic eight by as much as you might think.

          17. Texas Tech Red Raiders
          A month ago, this looked like the team that was finally going to end the amazing streak of Big 12 titles for Kansas, but a nagging injury suffered by Keenan Evans and a surprisingly (and consistently) permissive late-season defense changed those plans. Even so, the Red Raiders still look like a team with the potential for a run to the second weekend if Chris Beard's guys get some rest and get healthy.

          18. West Virginia Mountaineers
          Jevon Carter, Sagaba Konate and Bob Huggins co-authored a shot-volume success story this season. As a result, an offense that was slightly less accurate than the Big 12 average from the field was far better than average in terms of points per possession. The problem for the Mountaineers is simply that they forced a surprisingly "normal" number of opponent turnovers in conference play, particularly late in the season. When all those opponent trips to the line (and there are always plenty of those in Morgantown) aren't offset by opponent giveaways, the math no longer works for West Virginia.

          19. Wichita State Shockers
          If you desire entertainment, this is the team for you. Observers will continue to speak of the Shockers in the same program-level-stereotype terms that were used appropriately in the Fred VanVleet days, but the truth is this defense performed at a level that was right at the American average in conference play. The good news entertainment-wise is that this offense is spectacular. All of the above should make for fun viewing in the tournament, but it might not make for a high number of viewing opportunities.

          20. Xavier Musketeers
          The outright Big East champions knocked Villanova off its seemingly permanent throne. That's no small feat, and keep in mind Chris Mack's team was ranked all the way down at No. 17 in the preseason. Speaking of a ranking in the teens, that's about where laptops put Xavier nationally right now. Maybe that's a smidge low, but top eight doesn't sound quite right, either, for a group whose dispositive performance virtues in Big East play were outstanding defensive rebounding and a highly favorable disparity in free throws.

          No clear path (320 teams)

          1. Abilene Christian Wildcats
          2. Air Force Falcons
          3. Akron Zips
          4. Alabama Crimson Tide
          5. Alabama State Hornets
          6. Albany Great Danes
          7. Alcorn State Braves
          8. American Eagles
          9. Appalachian State Mountaineers
          10. Arizona State Sun Devils
          11. Arkansas Razorbacks
          12. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
          13. Arkansas State Red Wolves
          14. Army Black Knights
          15. Austin Peay Governors
          16. Ball State Cardinals
          17. Baylor Bears
          18. Belmont Bruins
          19. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
          20. Binghamton Bearcats
          21. Boise State Broncos
          22. Boston College Eagles
          23. Boston University Terriers
          24. Bowling Green Falcons
          25. Bradley Braves
          26. BYU Cougars
          27. Brown Bears
          28. Bryant Bulldogs
          29. Bucknell Bison
          30. Buffalo Bulls
          31. California Golden Bears
          32. Cal Poly Mustangs
          33. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners
          34. CSU Fullerton Titans
          35. CSU Northridge Matadors
          36. Campbell Fighting Camels
          37. Canisius Golden Griffins
          38. Central Arkansas Bears
          39. Central Connecticut Blue Devils
          40. Central Michigan Chippewas
          41. Charleston Cougars
          42. Charleston Southern Buccaneers
          43. Charlotte 49ers
          44. Chattanooga Mocs
          45. Chicago State Cougars
          46. The Citadel Bulldogs
          47. Cleveland State Vikings
          48. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
          49. Colgate Raiders
          50. Colorado Buffaloes
          51. Colorado State Rams
          52. Columbia Lions
          53. UConn Huskies
          54. Coppin State Eagles
          55. Cornell Big Red
          56. Dartmouth Big Green
          57. Davidson Wildcats
          58. Dayton Flyers
          59. Delaware Blue Hens
          60. Delaware State Hornets
          61. Denver Pioneers
          62. DePaul Blue Demons
          63. Detroit Mercy Titans
          64. Drake Bulldogs
          65. Drexel Dragons
          66. Duquesne Dukes
          67. East Carolina Pirates
          68. East Tennessee State Buccaneers
          69. Eastern Illinois Panthers
          70. Eastern Kentucky Colonels
          71. Eastern Michigan Eagles
          72. Eastern Washington Eagles
          73. Elon Phoenix
          74. Evansville Purple Aces
          75. Fairfield Stags
          76. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
          77. Florida A&M Rattlers
          78. Florida Atlantic Owls
          79. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
          80. Florida International Golden Panthers
          81. Florida State Seminoles
          82. Fordham Rams
          83. Fort Wayne Mastodons
          84. Fresno State Bulldogs
          85. Furman Paladins
          86. Gardner-Webb Bulldogs
          87. George Mason Patriots
          88. George Washington Colonials
          89. Georgetown Hoyas
          90. Georgia Bulldogs
          91. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
          92. Georgia Southern Eagles
          93. Georgia State Panthers
          94. Grand Canyon Antelopes
          95. Green Bay Phoenix
          96. Hampton Pirates
          97. Hartford Hawks
          98. Harvard Crimson
          99. Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
          100. High Point Panthers
          101. Hofstra Pride
          102. Holy Cross Crusaders
          103. Houston Baptist Huskies
          104. Howard Bison
          105. Idaho Vandals
          106. Idaho State Bengals
          107. Illinois Fighting Illini
          108. Illinois-Chicago Flames
          109. Illinois State Redbirds
          110. Incarnate Word Cardinals
          111. Indiana Hoosiers
          112. Indiana State Sycamores
          113. IUPUI Jaguars
          114. Iona Gaels
          115. Iowa Hawkeyes
          116. Iowa State Cyclones
          117. Jackson State Tigers
          118. Jacksonville Dolphins
          119. Jacksonville State Gamecocks
          120. James Madison Dukes
          121. Kansas State Wildcats
          122. Kennesaw State Owls
          123. Kent State Golden Flashes
          124. La Salle Explorers
          125. Lafayette Leopards
          126. Lamar Cardinals
          127. Lehigh Mountain Hawks
          128. Liberty Flames
          129. Lipscomb Bisons
          130. Little Rock Trojans
          131. Long Beach State 49ers
          132. LIU Brooklyn Blackbirds
          133. Longwood Lancers
          134. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
          135. UL Monroe Warhawks
          136. LSU Tigers
          137. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
          138. Louisville Cardinals
          139. Loyola-Chicago Ramblers
          140. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds
          141. Loyola Marymount Lions
          142. Maine Black Bears
          143. Manhattan Jaspers
          144. Marist Red Foxes
          145. Marquette Golden Eagles
          146. Marshall Thundering Herd
          147. Maryland Terrapins
          148. Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks
          149. UMass Minutemen
          150. UMass Lowell River Hawks
          151. McNeese Cowboys
          152. Memphis Tigers
          153. Mercer Bears
          154. Miami Hurricanes
          155. Miami (OH) RedHawks
          156. Milwaukee Panthers
          157. Minnesota Golden Gophers
          158. Ole Miss Rebels
          159. Mississippi State Bulldogs
          160. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
          161. Missouri Tigers
          162. Missouri State Bears
          163. Monmouth Hawks
          164. Montana Grizzlies
          165. Montana State Bobcats
          166. Morehead State Eagles
          167. Morgan State Bears
          168. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers
          169. Murray State Racers
          170. Navy Midshipmen
          171. Nebraska Cornhuskers
          172. New Hampshire Wildcats
          173. NJIT Highlanders
          174. New Mexico Lobos
          175. New Mexico State Aggies
          176. New Orleans Privateers
          177. Niagara Purple Eagles
          178. Nicholls Colonels
          179. Norfolk State Spartans
          180. North Carolina A&T Aggies
          181. North Carolina Central Eagles
          182. NC State Wolfpack
          183. North Dakota Fighting Hawks
          184. North Dakota State Bison
          185. North Florida Ospreys
          186. North Texas Mean Green
          187. Northeastern Huskies
          188. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
          189. Northern Colorado Bears
          190. Northern Illinois Huskies
          191. Northern Iowa Panthers
          192. Northern Kentucky Norse
          193. Northwestern Wildcats
          194. Northwestern State Demons
          195. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
          196. Oakland Golden Grizzlies
          197. Ohio Bobcats
          198. Oklahoma Sooners
          199. Oklahoma State Cowboys
          200. Old Dominion Monarchs
          201. Omaha Mavericks
          202. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
          203. Oregon Ducks
          204. Oregon State Beavers
          205. Pacific Tigers
          206. Penn Quakers
          207. Penn State Nittany Lions
          208. Pepperdine Waves
          209. Pittsburgh Panthers
          210. Portland Pilots
          211. Portland State Vikings
          212. Prairie View A&M Panthers
          213. Presbyterian Blue Hose
          214. Princeton Tigers
          215. Providence Friars
          216. Quinnipiac Bobcats
          217. Radford Highlanders
          218. Rhode Island Rams
          219. Rice Owls
          220. Richmond Spiders
          221. Rider Broncs
          222. Robert Morris Colonials
          223. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
          224. Sacramento State Hornets
          225. Sacred Heart Pioneers
          226. Saint Joseph's Hawks
          227. St. Bonaventure Bonnies
          228. St. Francis NY Terriers
          229. St. Francis PA Red Flash
          230. St. John's Red Storm
          231. Saint Louis Billikens
          232. Saint Mary's Gaels
          233. Saint Peter's Peacocks
          234. Sam Houston State Bearkats
          235. Samford Bulldogs
          236. San Diego Toreros
          237. San Diego State Aztecs
          238. San Francisco Dons
          239. San Jose State Spartans
          240. Santa Clara Broncos
          241. Seattle Redhawks
          242. Siena Saints
          243. South Alabama Jaguars
          244. South Carolina Gamecocks
          245. South Carolina State Bulldogs
          246. USC Upstate Spartans
          247. South Dakota Coyotes
          248. South Dakota State Jackrabbits
          249. South Florida Bulls
          250. SE Louisiana Lions
          251. Southern Jaguars
          252. Southern Illinois Salukis
          253. SIU Edwardsville Cougars
          254. SMU Mustangs
          255. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
          256. Southern Utah Thunderbirds
          257. Stanford Cardinal
          258. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
          259. Stetson Hatters
          260. Stony Brook Seawolves
          261. Syracuse Orange
          262. Temple Owls
          263. Tennessee Martin Skyhawks
          264. Tennessee State Tigers
          265. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles
          266. Texas Longhorns
          267. Texas A&M Aggies
          268. Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders
          269. Texas Southern Tigers
          270. Texas State Bobcats
          271. Toledo Rockets
          272. Towson Tigers
          273. Troy Trojans
          274. Tulane Green Wave
          275. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
          276. UAB Blazers
          277. UC Davis Aggies
          278. UC Irvine Anteaters
          279. UC Riverside Highlanders
          280. UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
          281. UCF Knights
          282. UCLA Bruins
          283. UMBC Retrievers
          284. UMKC Kangaroos
          285. UNC Asheville Bulldogs
          286. UNC Greensboro Spartans
          287. UNC Wilmington Seahawks
          288. UNLV Rebels
          289. USC Trojans
          290. UT Arlington Mavericks
          291. UTEP Miners
          292. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
          293. UT San Antonio Roadrunners
          294. Utah Utes
          295. Utah State Aggies
          296. Utah Valley Wolverines
          297. Valparaiso Crusaders
          298. Vanderbilt Commodores
          299. Vermont Catamounts
          300. VMI Keydets
          301. VCU Rams
          302. Virginia Tech Hokies
          303. Wagner Seahawks
          304. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
          305. Washington Huskies
          306. Washington State Cougars
          307. Weber State Wildcats
          308. Western Carolina Catamounts
          309. Western Illinois Leathernecks
          310. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
          311. Western Michigan Broncos
          312. William & Mary Tribe
          313. Winthrop Eagles
          314. Wisconsin Badgers
          315. Wofford Terriers
          316. Wright State Raiders
          317. Wyoming Cowboys
          318. Yale Bulldogs
          319. Youngstown State Penguins
          320. Savannah State Tigers

          By my count, that's 343 teams. Congratulations are therefore in order for Arizona, Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan State, North Carolina, Purdue, Villanova and Virginia. All of you were conspicuously absent.

          Now, go out and make me look good. There's a (very short and totally un-Kansas-like) streak on the line.

