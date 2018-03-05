The 343 teams that will not win the national championship

Welcome to the third annual installment of "343 teams that won't win the title." This venerable feature is now 2-for-2, having successfully excluded Villanova from its list in 2016, while also shunning North Carolina in the 343 model's second go-round last year.

The smart thing to do would therefore be to quit now before a dark-horse national champion like Connecticut in 2014 wanders into view. (It's only a matter of time.) Alas, the streak beckons to be extended, and prudence has been cast aside. Here we are.

These are my selections for the 343 teams that will not win the 2018 national title, broken up into three sections.

Ineligible (three teams)

1. Alabama A&M Bulldogs

2. Grambling Tigers

3. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Near misses (20 teams)

1. Auburn Tigers

Since losing Anfernee McLemore to a dislocated ankle, Bruce Pearl's defense has taken a hit. The Tigers are still fine on the defensive glass, but what was previously a healthy advantage in turnovers is now mere parity. That being said, Auburn's fast pace and steady green light on transition 3s holds the potential to flummox and demoralize a wide range of non-SEC opponents in the field of 68. Putting the Tigers here instead of inside the magic eight really does constitute a near miss.

2. Butler Bulldogs

Is this a good place to point out that Kelan Martin and Butler didn't seem to get the respect they deserved this season? In per-possession terms, the Bulldogs were the functional equivalent of Xavier in Big East play. Then again, the Musketeers show up on this "near miss" list, too. LaVall Jordan's team is here because in conference play its offense rated out near or below the Big East average in terms of effective field goal percentage, offensive rebounding rate and getting to the line.

3. Cincinnati Bearcats

This one was tough. Putting a team that excels at both offense and (especially) defense on the near-miss list is difficult at best and foolhardy at worst. Nor would this seem to be a propitious historical moment to fret that the Bearcats' offense perhaps relies too much on sheer offensive rebounding might alone. (Getting second chances seemed to work pretty well for North Carolina last year.) In the end, however, Cincy's late-season hiccups on defense against Houston, Wichita State (the home game) and Tulsa felt too ominous for magic-eight comfort.

4. Clemson Tigers

Donte Grantham was on pace for one of the better and certainly most versatile seasons we've seen from an ACC player in recent years before the senior tore his ACL in January. This is still a defense you would prefer not to face in the NCAA tournament, but in conference play the Tigers connected on just 46 percent of their 2s.

5. Creighton Bluejays

The Bluejays performed close to the league averages on both offense and defense in Big East play, and, appropriately enough, that netted Greg McDermott's team a 10-8 record. Marcus Foster recorded an outstanding senior season, and as a team CU was notably effective at converting 2-point tries. Nevertheless, conference opponents (which posted a low turnover rate and a normal offensive rebound rate against the Bluejays) consistently had many more chances to score from the field than did Creighton (which recorded the exact same turnover rate but a far lower offensive rebound rate). That disparity could continue in the field of 68.

6. Florida Gators

The version of the Gators that brushed Kentucky aside in Gainesville is fit for consideration as a magic-eight team. Then again, that version of Florida never seems to stick around for very long. Instead, it gets replaced with some other UF team that loses at home to Alabama by 18. Who knows, maybe Mike White's guys have put things together at last -- this current three-game win streak is the team's longest in two months -- but the Gators' inconsistency prior to that point lands them here.

7. Houston Cougars

There's a lot to like about a team that makes its shots (particularly from the perimeter), values the ball and takes care of business on the boards on both ends of the floor. Armoni Brooks, Corey Davis, Rob Gray and Kelvin Sampson have delivered the best season this program has had since, yes, the Guy Lewis glory days. Still, the Cougars' strangely high foul rate in American play and the thoroughly average number of opponent turnovers that resulted do give one pause.

8. Kansas Jayhawks

Bill Self says this Kansas team had less margin for error to work with than its predecessors to extend the sport's most incredible streak, and he is what is known as a credible source. The Jayhawks could be headed for a justly deserved NCAA tournament No. 1 seed as the outright champions in the nation's toughest top-to-bottom conference, but the uncanny statistical parallels to a 2017 Iowa State team that was but a No. 5 seed suggest caution might be in order before boarding the bandwagon with this particular top seed.

9. Kentucky Wildcats

Putting Kentucky here could go badly. The Wildcats seemed to be figuring things out at warp speed before the loss at Florida, and this offense was shredding opposing defenses prior to the visit to Gainesville. UK's late-season offensive rebounding, in particular, was lethal. So what's the problem? The problem is the rules of this game say there's space for only eight teams, and anyway, the habit Kentucky's opponents have of missing an unusually high number of 3s feels like something that could come to an end abruptly in one tournament game (as indeed it did against the Gators).

10. Michigan Wolverines

It's hard to resist the siren call of momentum from a team that just won its second consecutive Big Ten tournament. Or is it? Michigan had the same momentum a year ago, surely, and all it got John Beilein's men was a hard-fought one-point loss to Oregon in the Sweet 16. At least the Wolverines outperformed the other representative of Team Momentum in the 2017 tournament. Like UM, Duke finished tied for fifth in its league during the 2016-17 regular season and then won its conference tournament. Nevertheless, the Blue Devils lost in the round of 32. If Michigan (which tied for fourth in the Big Ten this season) mimics this recent history, keeping the Wolverines out of the magic eight will look wise. On the other hand, if Beilein's men take Connecticut in 2011 as their model (ninth-place regular-season finish, won the conference tournament, won the national title), let us never speak of this again.

11. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Let's not lose sight of the big picture: It's no small thing for a Conference USA team to make this list, quite deservedly, alongside the likes of Kansas and Xavier. MTSU, I salute you!

12. Nevada Wolf Pack

One of the best things about the NCAA tournament is seeing an excellent team such as Nevada finally getting a chance to show what it can do in a bracket filled with as of yet unaware major-conference types. Eric Musselman has a veritable army of 6-foot-7, high-efficiency scorers, up to and including Caleb Martin, Jordan Caroline, Kendall Stephens and Cody Martin. But losing Lindsey Drew to a ruptured Achilles does subtract one very good point guard from that equation.

13. Ohio State Buckeyes

It has been well established that OSU's kryptonite is Penn State, so Chris Holtmann's team should be fine as long as it doesn't run into the Nittany Lions in the bracket, right? Maybe. Certainly, Keita Bates-Diop is a team unto himself (it's not every 6-foot-7 featured scorer who also defends the rim and cleans the defensive glass), and Ohio State could sell instructional videos on wise shot selection. Just the same, the Buckeyes appeared to take a step back on defense late in the season against opponents not named Rutgers.

14. Seton Hall Pirates

Myles Powell has had the kind of sophomore season that should trigger a high degree of anticipation for his junior campaign, and Angel Delgado is, as always, a rebounding man among boys. But the Pirates struggle to get the ball in the basket from both sides of the arc, and Kevin Willard's men were, surprisingly enough, just so-so as a team on the defensive glass in Big East play.

15. Tennessee Volunteers

What the Volunteers have been able to do despite the fact that SEC opponents shot better on their 2s than Rick Barnes' guys did is little short of remarkable. Only Auburn outscored the league by a larger per-possession margin, and Lamonte Turner was a 3-point maestro during SEC play. That being said, conference opponents really did shoot better on their 2s than Tennessee did. That's not a good precursor for NCAA tournament success.

16. TCU Horned Frogs

Not only is this the best season of Horned Frog basketball in 50 years, it's possible that TCU is primed to outperform its regular-season numbers in the tournament. Jamie Dixon's team ranked No. 8 in Big 12 play in points allowed per possession, but a healthy share of that ugly number derived from the fact that opponents were on fire from the perimeter more or less all season. Texas Christian didn't miss the magic eight by as much as you might think.

17. Texas Tech Red Raiders

A month ago, this looked like the team that was finally going to end the amazing streak of Big 12 titles for Kansas, but a nagging injury suffered by Keenan Evans and a surprisingly (and consistently) permissive late-season defense changed those plans. Even so, the Red Raiders still look like a team with the potential for a run to the second weekend if Chris Beard's guys get some rest and get healthy.

18. West Virginia Mountaineers

Jevon Carter, Sagaba Konate and Bob Huggins co-authored a shot-volume success story this season. As a result, an offense that was slightly less accurate than the Big 12 average from the field was far better than average in terms of points per possession. The problem for the Mountaineers is simply that they forced a surprisingly "normal" number of opponent turnovers in conference play, particularly late in the season. When all those opponent trips to the line (and there are always plenty of those in Morgantown) aren't offset by opponent giveaways, the math no longer works for West Virginia.

19. Wichita State Shockers

If you desire entertainment, this is the team for you. Observers will continue to speak of the Shockers in the same program-level-stereotype terms that were used appropriately in the Fred VanVleet days, but the truth is this defense performed at a level that was right at the American average in conference play. The good news entertainment-wise is that this offense is spectacular. All of the above should make for fun viewing in the tournament, but it might not make for a high number of viewing opportunities.

20. Xavier Musketeers

The outright Big East champions knocked Villanova off its seemingly permanent throne. That's no small feat, and keep in mind Chris Mack's team was ranked all the way down at No. 17 in the preseason. Speaking of a ranking in the teens, that's about where laptops put Xavier nationally right now. Maybe that's a smidge low, but top eight doesn't sound quite right, either, for a group whose dispositive performance virtues in Big East play were outstanding defensive rebounding and a highly favorable disparity in free throws.

No clear path

By my count, that's 343 teams. Congratulations are therefore in order for Arizona, Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan State, North Carolina, Purdue, Villanova and Virginia. All of you were conspicuously absent.

Now, go out and make me look good. There's a (very short and totally un-Kansas-like) streak on the line.