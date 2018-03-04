A season full of twists, and what it will mean for March

The GameDay crew debates if Oklahoma freshman Trae Young has a chance to win the Wooden Award and lead his team to the NCAA tournament before revealing some tourney sleeper teams. (2:21)

Champ Week has arrived. Eight straight days of punching tickets and sorting out the last of the postseason pecking order begins Sunday. If the previous four months are any indication, there will be no need to fret if you miss a game or two. All of that ordering and sorting is likely to be heaved into a turbine of chaos as soon as the field is set.

This season's Goliaths all have visible flaws, and the rest of the sport has been rife with slingshots. That has led to a carousel of different teams making appearances near the top of the AP rankings this season. Given how those ranked in the top 5 have fared from week to week, the schools that fail to win their battles for a top-line spot in the NCAA tournament ought not to be stressed a week from now.

The thing about most amusement park rides, though, is that passengers tend to wind up not far at all from where they began. And so it has been for college basketball. A season that started under the cloud of uncertainty due to the FBI's ongoing probe into widespread corruption in the sport heads into its postseason with much the same feeling. On the court, despite a winding path to March, many of the contenders for championships have landed right where they were expected to be back in October.

Nonetheless, plenty of new information emerged along the way. To properly prepare for what lies ahead, let's take a look back at some of the things that have surprised us. Here is a sampling of the programs, the players and the paths to where things currently stand that have been unexpected in the 2017-18 season and as a result have shaped what's coming next.

The Programs

Virginia: The No. 1 team in the country was picked to finish sixth in the ACC this fall. Tony Bennett and an underrated cast of talent in Charlottesville have pushed the Cavaliers to new heights. Their steady, defense-first approach has made a season-long ascent less thrilling than, say, a banked-in 3-pointer to cap off a five-point comeback in the final second of a closely contested game.

No team has been more consistent than Virginia (28-2) in a season otherwise plagued by inconsistency. Maybe that's why despite its three conference championships in the last five years some folks are still unsure if Bennett's against-the-grain way of doing business can stand up against the future NBA lottery picks his Hoos are going to have to get past.

SEC upheaval: Bruce Pearl has managed to put together one of his most impressive coaching seasons in a tumultuous season at Auburn. The Tigers locked up a piece of their first SEC title since 1999 with a 25-win regular season.

Speaking of Pearl, his old team in Tennessee also climbed unexpectedly to the top of the conference rankings. Together they displaced Kentucky and Florida, two schools that were thought to have a shot at a deep tournament run had things clicked properly for them. This will be the first time since 2010 that one of those usual powers doesn't get at least a piece of the conference's regular-season crown. Instead, the Volunteers and Auburn will both be tough outs throughout March thanks to good coaching and balanced rosters.

Xavier: The Musketeers helped add another bona fide championship contender to the Big East this season. While it's no surprise Xavier remained competitive against all of its conference opponents, the Musketeers edged out Villanova to climb atop the league even though the Cats beat them in both regular-season meetings.

Trevon Bluiett (19.3 points per game) and J.P. Macura have the type of experience that can help push a team through close battles. That showed in the late-season stretch that launched Xavier to No. 3 in the polls. Chris Mack's team won 11 of its final 12 games -- seven of them coming by single digits.

Disappointments: A young Big Ten suffered from a lack of depth this season, but the main culprits in the top-heavy status that will probably hold the league to four March Madness participants didn't lack experience. Northwestern returned the core of a team that made the tournament last season, but lost the last seven games of an ugly season to finish below .500 overall. Minnesota's wheels flew off even sooner. The Gophers were expected to be one of Michigan State's top challengers this season. Instead, their only four conference wins came against the bottom half of the league.

Elsewhere, Wichita State didn't emerge as the mid-major powerhouse it was hyped to be. The Shockers are still a respectable 24-5 and can grab a share of the American Athletic Conference title if they beat fellow champ Cincinnati Sunday. The Bearcats and Rhode Island have pushed their way into the same echelon of respect, in part due to Wichita State not pulling away from them. And out on the West Coast, USC still has a decent chance to make the tournament, but Andy Enfield's Trojans haven't proved to be the talented Pac-12 contender some thought they might be at the start of the season.

By any measure, Trae Young had a memorable season for Oklahoma. Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

The Players

Oklahoma's Trae Young: The local freshman wasted no time in captivating sports fans, emerging as the most-talked-about story at the college level for much of the first couple months of the season. The unsustainable pace of Trae-mania has faded as his Sooners struggled in conference play and a constant spotlight provided chances to pick him apart, but Young's numbers haven't faltered. He wrapped up the regular season leading the nation in both points and assists per game.

Injured absences: Some of the players Young replaced in the spotlight for national player of the year contention lost steam due to long-term injuries this season. Michael Porter Jr.'s yearlong absence at Missouri changed the outlook for Cuonzo Martin and the Tigers this season. He may return this month, but will have a lot of rust to shake off. Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson -- who propelled the Irish into the top 5 after winning the Maui Invitational -- is in a similar spot as his team heads into the ACC tournament on the outside looking in at an NCAA berth.

Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop: Ohio State was supposed to be more of a long-term project for first-year head coach Chris Holtmann. When he arrived in Columbus, Holtmann immediately challenged Bates-Diop to firm up some of the weaknesses that held back the redshirt junior. Bates-Diop responded with a breakout season that helped carry the Buckeyes to a second-place regular-season finish in the league.

Duke's Grayson Allen: The Blue Devils veteran got his season started with a bang by dropping 37 points in a win over Michigan State at the Champions Classic. He was supposed to be the productive glue that kept Duke marching toward another top finish in the ACC, but once Marvin Bagley III found his stride, Allen's role unexpectedly diminished. He was quiet for most of the season, for better or for worse. He surged again in February when Bagley was sidelined by injury. Duke remains a dangerous group, but hasn't been dominant without more of a presence from Allen.

The Paths

Michigan State: The Spartans started the season as Big Ten favorites and hung a regular-season banner on the night of their final home game. In between, their path to a title wasn't as straightforward as it might have seemed in October. Turnover issues slowed Michigan State's talented roster at times and opened the door for a few Big Ten surprises to make their presence felt.

Purdue, thanks to a spark from Carsen Edwards, strung together 17 consecutive wins. Ohio State proved to be a tougher out than expected. And Michigan (surging into the postseason) went 2-0 against its in-state rival, including knocking the Spartans out of the Big Ten tournament this weekend. The Spartans are deep enough to beat anyone, but will have to do it from somewhere other than a 1-seed.

Arizona: Three straight nonconference losses in the Bahamas and a few hiccups while rolling through the Pac-12 didn't derail Arizona's season, but they did reshape perception of the Wildcats for a chunk of the season. A hot start for Bobby Hurley and Arizona State contributed to the questions about whether a stacked team in Tucson would face some tough challenges.

Now, though, Sean Miller is back on the bench, junior Allonzo Trier has been cleared to return to action and freshman Deandre Ayton has shaped up to be the most dominant big man in college basketball. The Wildcats looked vulnerable at times this season, but now they have the elements in place to cut down at least one set of nets, if not more.

Kansas: No one has taken a more circuitous route to a more familiar final destination than the Jayhawks. Bill Self's team started the season at No. 4, but the school's hopes for a 14th consecutive Big 12 title appeared to be in trouble amid a murderer's row of league opponents in mid-January. Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia and TCU all spent time ranked in the top 10 at some point during the season.

Despite some unprecedented early issues at home, six consecutive wins in February -- including a close one against Texas Tech last weekend -- helped clinch the conference and set Kansas up for a potential No. 1 seed when the brackets are finalized next week. Just the way they drew it up.