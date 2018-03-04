Despite having already clinched an NCAA-record 14th straight regular-season conference title, Kansas coach Bill Self was not impressed with his team's performance on Saturday against Oklahoma State.

"I'm really proud of our team ... and to win the league is a pretty remarkable accomplishment for this group. But we don't put fear in anybody. We used to play people and there was doubt before they played us whether or not if they could play with us -- there's not that doubt this year," Self said after the No. 6 Jayhawks' 82-64 blowout loss to unranked OSU.

The Cowboys swept the season series from Kansas at a raucous Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, marking the first time that the Jayhawks have been swept in a home-and-home since 2001, a span of 103 series. The last time Oklahoma State swept Kansas was in 1983 -- when Self was playing for the Cowboys.

"Hopefully, we'll get better because of it, but it's sad to me. When somebody already kicks your ass once -- seems like to me that's plenty of motivation," Self said.

Bill Self and the Jayhawks will look to get things back on track at the Big 12 Conference tournament next week after being blown out Saturday at Oklahoma State. Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Jayhawks, who had already secured the top seed in next week's Big 12 Conference tournament.

"It does surprise me, I thought we'd compete harder,'' Self said of his team's performance, "considering they had kicked us pretty good at our place (in a 84-79 OSU win on Feb. 3), but that was not the case. Our game plan, that's on me, on how to combat their pressure and everything, obviously didn't work, so once it went bad, it started going worse.''

ESPN's Joe Lunardi projects eight Big 12 teams in his latest Bracketology -- out of 10 in the conference -- to make the NCAA tournament. Oklahoma State is not among those eight projected teams, but Saturday's win could help its résumé should it tack on a solid Big 12 tournament run.

"I mean, it is just the best league in the country from top to bottom," Self said. "Every night, everybody says you can get knocked off, and it just goes to show you how tough it is to win in this conference."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.