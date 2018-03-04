Kansas' senior guard Devonte' Graham is averaging 17.7 PPG and 7.2 APG as he leads the Jayhawks to their 14th straight Big 12 regular-season title. (0:47)

After leading Kansas to a 14th consecutive conference title, Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham was named Big 12 Player of the Year.

Voted on by the league's coaches, Graham was a unanimous selection over Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young, who leads the nation in scoring (27.5 points per game) and assists (8.9). Young's hot start to the season vaulted him to the top of the national player of the year conversation. But he struggled in conference play, and the Sooners went 1-7 in February to tumble all the way to the No. 9 seed for this week's Big 12 tournament.

Young was a first-team selection alongside Graham and was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Graham averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 assists for the Jayhawks.

Kansas' Bill Self was named Big 12 co-Coach of the Year, along with Texas Tech's Chris Beard. West Virginia's Jevon Carter was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.