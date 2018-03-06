Following one of the most dominant seasons in Pac-12 history, Arizona center Deandre Ayton was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Ayton, who is also a candidate for national player of the year, is the first player to receive both honors since UCLA's Kevin Love in 2008 and just the third in conference history to do so; California's Shareef Abdur-Rahim also did it in 1996.

In 31 regular-season games, he averaged 19.9 points and 11.4 rebounds and led Arizona to a 24-7 record and the Pac-12 regular-season title.

First-year Washington coach Mike Hopkins was named the John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year after guiding the Huskies to one of the best turnarounds in college basketball this season. Washington went 20-11 a year after finishing 9-22.