Behind the bracket: What each bubble team needs to do

One question dominates all others as Champ Week kicks into high gear: What does my team need? Here are the latest answers for every bubble team:
ACC
Florida State: Should make it even with a loss to Louisville on Wednesday.
Louisville: The Cardinals will be an unlikely choice without a win over Florida State.
Notre Dame: The path for the Irish includes two victories with a healthy Bonzie Colson.
Syracuse: The Orange have to beat Wake Forest (Tuesday) and North Carolina (Wednesday).
ATLANTIC 10
St. Bonaventure: Given the snub two years ago, reach the conference final and the Bonnies are safe.
BIG 12
Oklahoma: Sooners are on the bubble, but will be in the NCAA tournament.
Kansas State: Likely in regardless, but a Thursday win over TCU seals the deal.
Baylor: Could sneak in without a win over West Virginia on Thursday, but shouldn't bet on it.
Texas: The danger in playing the last-place team is losing; the Longhorns make it with a win.
Oklahoma State: Must beat Oklahoma on Wednesday and maybe Kansas a third time to get in because of a weak nonconference record.
BIG EAST
Providence: The Friars' combination of great wins and ugly losses makes their quarterfinal with Creighton a necessary insurance policy.
Marquette: Beat DePaul and Villanova; anything less won't be enough.
Conference USA
Middle Tennessee: Advance to at least the semifinal of the conference tournament.
PAC-12
Arizona State: Out with a loss to Colorado in 8-9 game of Pac-12 tourney.
USC and UCLA: Neither can afford a loss in the conference semifinals.
Washington: If the Huskies reach the championship game, they might still be a long shot.
SEC
Alabama: As a current "last team in," the Tide must beat Texas A&M, at least, in SEC opener.
Mississippi State/LSU: Winner of this second-round game must reach SEC final.