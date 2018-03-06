Behind the bracket: What each bubble team needs to do

One question dominates all others as Champ Week kicks into high gear: What does my team need? Here are the latest answers for every bubble team:

ACC

Syracuse: The Orange have to beat Wake Forest (Tuesday) and North Carolina (Wednesday).

Notre Dame: The path for the Irish includes two victories with a healthy Bonzie Colson .

Louisville: The Cardinals will be an unlikely choice without a win over Florida State.

Florida State: Should make it even with a loss to Louisville on Wednesday.

ATLANTIC 10

St. Bonaventure: Given the snub two years ago, reach the conference final and the Bonnies are safe.

BIG 12

Oklahoma: Sooners are on the bubble, but will be in the NCAA tournament.

Kansas State: Likely in regardless, but a Thursday win over TCU seals the deal.

Baylor: Could sneak in without a win over West Virginia on Thursday, but shouldn't bet on it.

Texas: The danger in playing the last-place team is losing; the Longhorns make it with a win.