          Behind the bracket: What each bubble team needs to do

          Glenn Beil/USA TODAY Sports
          10:14 AM ET
          • Joe LunardiSenior Writer, ESPN.com
          One question dominates all others as Champ Week kicks into high gear: What does my team need? Here are the latest answers for every bubble team:

          ACC

          • Florida State: Should make it even with a loss to Louisville on Wednesday.

          • Louisville: The Cardinals will be an unlikely choice without a win over Florida State.

          • Notre Dame: The path for the Irish includes two victories with a healthy Bonzie Colson.

          • Syracuse: The Orange have to beat Wake Forest (Tuesday) and North Carolina (Wednesday).

          ATLANTIC 10

          • St. Bonaventure: Given the snub two years ago, reach the conference final and the Bonnies are safe.

          BIG 12

          • Oklahoma: Sooners are on the bubble, but will be in the NCAA tournament.

          • Kansas State: Likely in regardless, but a Thursday win over TCU seals the deal.

          • Baylor: Could sneak in without a win over West Virginia on Thursday, but shouldn't bet on it.

          • Texas: The danger in playing the last-place team is losing; the Longhorns make it with a win.

          • Oklahoma State: Must beat Oklahoma on Wednesday and maybe Kansas a third time to get in because of a weak nonconference record.

          BIG EAST

          • Providence: The Friars' combination of great wins and ugly losses makes their quarterfinal with Creighton a necessary insurance policy.

          • Marquette: Beat DePaul and Villanova; anything less won't be enough.

          Conference USA

          • Middle Tennessee: Advance to at least the semifinal of the conference tournament.

          PAC-12

          • Arizona State: Out with a loss to Colorado in 8-9 game of Pac-12 tourney.

          • USC and UCLA: Neither can afford a loss in the conference semifinals.

          • Washington: If the Huskies reach the championship game, they might still be a long shot.

          SEC

          • Alabama: As a current "last team in," the Tide must beat Texas A&M, at least, in SEC opener.

          • Mississippi State/LSU: Winner of this second-round game must reach SEC final.

