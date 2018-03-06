LAS VEGAS -- Nevada junior forward Caleb Martin was named the Mountain West's player and newcomer of the year after a season in which the Wolf Pack captured the conference's regular-season title.

Martin averaged 19.5 point this season. His twin brother, Cody Martin, was the defensive player of the year in a vote by the league's coaches.

Nevada's Eric Musselman earned the coach of the year honors. It's the first time in conference history a team has swept those four categories.

UNLV forward Brandon McCoy was the top freshman, and Boise State's Alex Hobbs the top sixth man.

The first-team, all-conference squad included Boise State senior Chandler Hutchison, Fresno State junior Deshon Taylor, Nevada junior Jordan Caroline, Caleb Martin and Wyoming junior Justin James.