CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mike Hill says his first goal as UNC Charlotte's new athletic director will be to find a new men's basketball coach.

Hill said during an introductory news conference on Tuesday that he has informed interim coach Houston Fancher -- who took over midseason when Mark Price was fired -- that he will be making a change.

Hill was hired Feb. 28 to replace Judy Rose, who resigned after 43 years at Charlotte. He told fans and alumni, "We need to give you a program that makes you want to come here."

Hill previously served as an executive associate athletics director for external affairs at Florida.

UNC Charlotte chancellor Philip L. Dubois cited Hill's 25 years of experience at Florida as a key factor in his hiring, saying, "He knows what success looks like."