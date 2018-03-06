Dalen Cuff and Tom Hart discuss how Michael Porter Jr. looked during warm ups before Missouri took on Ole Miss. Porter has still yet to return from injury. (0:55)

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- An hour and a half before tipoff of Missouri's final home game of the regular season against Arkansas, Michael Porter Jr. was alone on one side of the court, putting up shots in a mostly empty arena. A few early-bird fans snapped photos of him while more than a few reporters stood with their arms folded, stern looks across their faces, trying to decipher the readiness of one of the most talented college basketball players on the planet.

It was impossible to overlook the star freshman who had been mostly missing since November. Porter's seemingly endless length, his soft shooter's touch, his control with the ball in his hands. Watching him on the court again quickly brought to mind why the 6-foot-10 freshman was one of the most coveted prospects in the country before the season began and why many -- Porter included -- hoped he would be capable of turning around a Missouri program that hadn't won more than 10 games in any of the past three seasons and had never reached the Final Four.

But just an hour later, when the rest of the team took the court for the pregame shootaround, the pack of eager onlookers all but disappeared, with Porter having retreated to the locker room to shower and change into a too-tight, team-issued black polo shirt he'd wear on the bench.

That was the extent of the Michael Porter Jr. experience that helped sell out Mizzou Arena for the first time since it opened in 2004.

"Honestly, I didn't think he'd make any return," veteran forward Kevin Puryear admitted 24 hours earlier after a Mizzou practice. It was only Porter's fourth practice with his team since doctors cleared him to return in mid-February, according to a team official, and he was back to looking like his old self: a stretch-4, with the emphasis on "stretch." Long and impossibly thin, he's just as comfortable navigating the paint as he is spotting up from beyond the arc, which makes him a matchup nightmare for opponents.

At one point during the session, Porter cut through the lane like a blur and went up and over the smaller, 6-foot-2 guard Jordan Geist for an easy layup. "Great flash!" an assistant coach shouted. "Great flash!" A few moments later, Porter showed the catch-and-shoot part of his game, draining a fading 3-point attempt to end the 5-on-5 half-court drill. Martin ordered Porter to make five straight free throws, and only then practice would be over. Porter needed only seven attempts (he missed the second before draining the final five in a row).

"I didn't think he'd come back at all this season with the injury he had," Puryear said. "... But that's a testament to him to be playing in that kind of pain and continue to play at the high level he was. I think he's really going to take his game to another level that he's now 100 percent healthy."

But as coaches would explain of the situation, there's a difference between being healthy and feeling healthy. Right now, Porter is caught somewhere in between. After months of recovery, his body is ready, and only his confidence is lagging behind. He can flash through the lane for a layup in practice, but he doesn't quite feel the familiar burst in his legs yet, and that's holding him back.

Porter's lack of confidence is understandable, given that there isn't one moment, one wrong move that he can point to as the catalyst of his injury.

Pain in his back had escalated from nagging to something worse. He complained to coach Cuonzo Martin before the season opener against Iowa State on Nov. 10 that he wasn't feeling right, but Martin forgot to remove him from the starting lineup. It was Martin's first game at Missouri since he left the same position at Cal, and it slipped his mind amid the commotion, he said. Just two minutes in, after scoring only two points, Porter pulled himself off the court despite no obvious signs of injury.

It was a bizarre scene to watch unfold. There was no devastating visual -- a la Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics crumpling to the floor last October -- to signal that Porter would be out for an extended period of time. There were only questions about what happened and how serious the injury was. Some speculated that it was his hip, but they were misinformed. Eleven days later, on Nov. 21, Porter underwent surgery in Dallas: a microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal discs that would "likely cause him to miss the remainder of the season," according to the school's official news release. The preseason co-favorite to win SEC Player of the Year and go on to become one of the top picks in the draft was gone, just like that, presumably not to be seen again until he comes to an NBA arena near you.

Perennial NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, whose lone season at Duke was cut to just 11 games by a toe injury, was even asked about Porter's status, telling reporters, "I'm pretty sure NBA scouts have seen enough of him to know whether he's going to be in the top three or two."

Fans who showed up early to Missouri's final home game saw a little of what could be if Michael Porter Jr. feels ready to play in the SEC tournament this week. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

But Porter didn't take that knowledge and skip ahead to the draft process. He never checked out on Missouri, saying in a school-issued statement, "The plan is to keep working, with an eye on potentially playing at the SEC tournament and helping our squad be successful in the postseason."

Regardless of whether Porter returns for the conference tournament in St. Louis on Thursday -- or, for that matter, whether Missouri wins a single game in it -- this team has already done enough without its star player to earn a spot in the NCAA tournament beginning next week.

Not only have the Tigers survived without Porter, but they've also surpassed all reasonable expectations, going 19-11, including the program's first win against blue blood Kentucky.

On Saturday, Missouri beat the pressure defense of Arkansas to win 77-67 and finish with a winning record in SEC play for the first time since the 2012-13 season. As the final seconds ticked away, Martin turned to the crowd and gave them a round of applause for a change.

Winning 20 games was something even he admitted he didn't see coming.

"No, no," Martin said afterward. "Not with the roster we had returning. ... Even with Mike and those guys, it's so hard."

The key to Missouri's turnaround, though, was that it wasn't just "Mike and those guys." When Porter went down, Martin never even addressed the injury with the team. He didn't need to, he said. They just kept their heads down and fought through some early growing pains and a couple of mini losing streaks to become one of the more well-rounded teams in the SEC. Their identity, players said, was that of toughness and good defense.

If anything, Porter's injury became fuel for a team that felt disrespected in his absence. Veteran guard Jordan Barnett said he couldn't help noticing people's attitudes toward the team shift. One moment they were telling him, "This might be the year you win a championship!" and the next it was a conciliatory, "Keep pushing, guys, and everything will be OK."

It felt like a funeral, and that was after only one game ... which they just so happened to win without their supposed savior -- not that anyone really noticed.

"It's somewhat baffling to people that we actually got scholarships to play Division I basketball here," Puryear said in mocking tone. "But I think we've been counted out my whole career here, so it's nothing new to me and the returning guys. It was just time for us to put our hardhat on and go to work."

Veterans such as Puryear and Barnett, who iced the game against Arkansas with a big-time 3-pointer, stepped up in a big way this season. Meanwhile, newly added grad transfer Kassius Robertson went from an afterthought to one of the best shooters in the SEC, averaging 16.5 points while handling point guard duties when three of the team's primary ball handlers went down because of injuries. Freshmen such as Jeremiah Tilmon also emerged as scoring threats, pouring in a career-high 17 points to go with eight rebounds against Arkansas.

After the game, Razorbacks coach Mike Anderson was asked whether preparing for Porter and then having him ultimately sit out changed his game plan.

"Didn't change anything," he said matter-of-factly. "There's another Porter."

In fact, there is, and he goes by Jontay.

You might have missed him, given all the hoopla surrounding Michael, but Jontay Porter is proving to be no one's second fiddle. He reclassified to play with his older brother -- he should be a senior in high school right now -- and still managed to be considered the 25th-best prospect in the 2017 class, according to ESPN.

He's 6-foot-10, just like Michael, but Jontay plays with a little less flash. He's thicker through the middle and can bang inside more like a true power forward while also possessing the kind of shooter's touch that led him to go 4-for-4 on 3-pointers against Vanderbilt and 2-for-4 against Arkansas. His cumulative line in back-to-back games: 43 points, 15 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Barnett, who remembers too well the pain of finishing 8-24 last season, said the inside presence Jontay and Tilmon have brought has made all the difference in the world. Missouri is 15-1 when Jontay scores in double digits.

"For someone who just turned 18 and isn't even supposed to be in college, he matured so quick," Barnett said of Jontay. "He brings so much to the table, it's insane. The fact that he's 6-[foot]-10, can guard the post, is a really good shot-blocker, is a really good shooter, is a really good passer, is extremely high-IQ basketball player -- and for someone at that age to bring all that to the table -- is really special. I honestly don't think there's a better big man in the country."

Honestly, there are few people, if any, who saw that statement being a remote possibility a month ago. Ask Jontay, and he didn't see the season playing out this way, either.

"It's been completely different from what I expected a little bit," he said after scoring a team-high 19 points against Arkansas. "I expected to play with Michael the whole year. I expected to do a lot of things. But it's been amazing what this team has done despite losing the best player in the country. It's crazy how we've stuck together despite everyone saying we're not going to do anything without Mike. It's been awesome. Hopefully he gets right, and he can join us, and we can make a run at this thing."

To answer your and everyone else's favorite question of late: No, Jontay doesn't know whether his brother will play with the team again. He said he has been praying every night that he'll get healthy enough to suit up.

Martin, meanwhile, is optimistic that Michael will be able to play in the SEC tournament in St. Louis this week. Adding someone of his talent to an already tournament-caliber team could make Missouri one of the biggest threats in the NCAA tournament.

But all the talk of Michael's return comes with an asterisk. While it's easy to think of what Missouri has done without him and imagine how much better it would be with him, it's all make-believe until he sets foot on the court for an actual game.

Late Saturday night, well after fans had left Mizzou Arena following the win over Arkansas, Michael Porter Sr. leaned against a cinder block wall in a hallway in a crisp, white button-up shirt. As Michael's father and one of Martin's top assistant coaches on the team, you'd think he would have the most insight into his son's health. But even he isn't sure.

It hasn't been the season Jontay Porter, left, expected without his brother Michael, right, on the court, but Jontay has still come up big for Missouri this season. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

There's still a mental hurdle for his son to overcome, he explained. Doctors assured Michael that he would come back even stronger than before the surgery, and he has. But until he feels the burst back in his legs, he isn't going to feel comfortable enough to get back on the court, Michael Sr. said.

"I pretty much leave it up to him," he said. "He knows his body better than anybody else. To me, he looks great. But I know how back injuries are -- my wife had back surgery. I know this: I know he wants to play. I know he's not afraid of the moment, so he must not be right -- or at least all the way."

On that rather ominous note, Michael Sr. changed tones. He lowered his voice a bit: "Watching him practice, he looks pretty good."

It's almost as if he is keeping a secret: Michael Porter Jr., the star who was promised before the season began, is back.

But the question remains: When will he be ready?