Cal State Northridge has decided to part ways with Reggie Theus after five seasons, sources told ESPN.

The Matadors were 17-18 in Theus' first season, but struggled to a 30-63 record the following three seasons. Northridge went 6-24 this past season and was 3-13 in league play. The program also self-imposed a postseason ban in 2016-17, following an investigation into alleged academic transgressions involving up to six players.

Theus, 60, is a former UNLV standout who was the head coach at New Mexico State and also the NBA's Sacramento Kings.