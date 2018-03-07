        <
          Reggie Theus to exit as CSU Northridge coach, sources say

          7:48 PM ET
          Jeff Goodman
          Jeff Borzello
          Cal State Northridge has decided to part ways with Reggie Theus after five seasons, sources told ESPN.

          The Matadors were 17-18 in Theus' first season, but struggled to a 30-63 record the following three seasons. Northridge went 6-24 this past season and was 3-13 in league play. The program also self-imposed a postseason ban in 2016-17, following an investigation into alleged academic transgressions involving up to six players.

          Theus, 60, is a former UNLV standout who was the head coach at New Mexico State and also the NBA's Sacramento Kings.

