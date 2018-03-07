University of San Diego men's basketball coach Lamont Smith will not face charges stemming from his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence in Northern California last week.

"As a result of the evidence obtained from the investigation, Mr. Smith will not be charged at this time," said Alex Bastian, a spokesman for the San Francisco County District Attorney's Office.

Lamont Smith will remain on administrative leave while the University of San Diego continues its investigation. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

USD placed Smith on administrative leave and initiated an investigation into the allegations on Feb. 26, a day after he was arrested at Oakland International Airport on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury and false imprisonment.

In a statement Tuesday, the university said, "There has been no change in Lamont Smith's status with the university. He remains on administrative leave and the university's investigation of this personnel matter is ongoing. Acting head coach Sam Scholl will coach our team for the remainder of the basketball season."

Scholl took over immediately as acting head coach and coached the Toreros on Saturday in their 85-79 loss to BYU in the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas.

San Francisco police received a call of a disturbance at a downtown hotel at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 25, after which they made contact with a woman "who appeared to have injuries and stated she was assaulted," according to a spokesman for the San Francisco Police Department.

The alleged victim, who told police she was in a relationship with Smith, was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith is in his third year as coach at USD, which is 18-13 this season. He played for USD from 1994 to 1999. He previously worked as an assistant coach at New Mexico and Washington.

Smith is married with two kids.