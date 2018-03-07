Kansas says Udoka Azubuike will not play in this week's Big 12 tournament in Kansas City after he sprained the MCL in his left knee during practice Tuesday.
In a statement, Jayhawks coach Bill Self said Azubuike was hurt in a scrimmage.
"It is isolated. It is a Grade 1 sprain," Self said. "We will hold him out this weekend in Kansas City, and he will be re-evaluated Sunday, and our expectation is that he'll be back on the court next week."
Azubuike, a 7-foot center, is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the No. 9 Jayhawks.