KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Texas freshman Mo Bamba, after missing a third straight game because of a toe injury on Wednesday, vowed to return to the court if the Longhorns advance to the NCAA tournament.

"One-hundred percent," Bamba said after seventh-seeded Texas beat Iowa State 68-64 at the Big 12 tournament to advance to meet No. 2 seed Texas Tech on Thursday in the quarterfinals. "I'll be out there for [the NCAA] tournament, no matter if my entire leg was missing.

"You want to approach it the same way [now], but that's the tournament. That's what we've been working our butts off for since the summer."

The 6-foot-11 Bamba has averaged 13 points and 10.6 rebounds in 28 games. He is considered a potential high pick in the NBA draft this year. Bamba missed a Feb. 26 visit to Kansas because of a sprained toe and Texas' regular-season finale against West Virginia.

Heading into Thursday, the Longhorns (19-13) sit at the bottom of ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's Last Four Byes, a scenario that would move the Longhorns out of Dayton, Ohio, next week and give Bamba at least two more days of rest.

He participated in warm-ups Wednesday at the Sprint Center and said he felt "real good."

On the possibility of playing against the Red Raiders, who split two games with Texas in the regular season, Bamba said he was uncertain.

"It's a day-to-day injury," he said, "so it's just based off pain level and, honestly, how I feel."

Texas coach Shaka Smart said Bamba was improving.

"We were hoping he was going to be able to go tonight," Smart said. "It's about him figuring out how hard he can push that thing. ... We're not going to put him out there when it's not the right thing for him."