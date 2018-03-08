University of San Diego basketball coach Lamont Smith resigned Wednesday night, just hours after potential charges of domestic violence were dropped.

"We appreciate Coach Smith's contributions to Torero Athletics and to the men's basketball program since he joined us three years ago," the school released in a statement. "Coach Smith elevated the level of competitiveness of our program, recruited an outstanding group of student-athletes and established a strong foundation for future success."

Editor's Picks No charges for San Diego's Smith after arrest University of San Diego coach Lamont Smith won't face charges at this time following his Feb. 25 arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. The coach has been on leave while the school investigates.

"This situation has been difficult for all concerned, and our prayers continue to remain with everyone," the statement said.

Smith was arrested at Oakland International Airport on Feb. 25 after a woman alleged that Smith had abused her the previous night. The Toreros were in San Francisco playing their regular-season finale.

Smith was placed on administrative leave, and despite a decision not to charge Smith, there was no change in his status with the university.

"As a result of the evidence obtained from the investigation, Mr. Smith will not be charged at this time," Alex Bastian, a spokesman from the San Francisco County District Attorney's Office, said Tuesday.

Sam Scholl coached the Toreros in the West Coast Conference tournament; they lost to BYU on Saturday. San Diego finished the season 18-13.

San Francisco police received a call of a disturbance at a downtown hotel at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 25, after which they made contact with a woman "who appeared to have injuries and stated she was assaulted," according to a spokesman for the San Francisco Police Department.

The alleged victim, who told police she was in a relationship with Smith, was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith, who is married with two kids, was in his third year as coach at USD. He played for the Toreros from 1994 to 1999.