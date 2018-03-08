Cal State Northridge men's basketball coach Reggie Theus filed a battery complaint against athletic director Brandon Martin following an altercation Tuesday after he was told he was being fired.

The incident occurred at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, Cal State Northridge police department chief Anne Glavin told ESPN on Thursday.

"A complaint of battery on a person was made to the CSUN Department of police services by Reggie Theus against Brandon Martin," Glavin said. "This case is under investigation and we are not releasing any further details at this time."

Martin informed Theus he was being let go, and the two proceeded to get into a heated verbal altercation, a source close to the situation told ESPN. The source said Martin and Theus have had a tenuous relationship for years.

The source also told ESPN that no punches were thrown, though the incident did involve the two men being chest to chest.

Theus, a former NBA player who is 6-foot-7, and Martin, who is 6-foot-3, did not respond to calls or texts from ESPN.

Theus was the head coach for the past five seasons, compiling a 53-105 overall record and a 26-54 mark in the Big West. The Matadors were 6-24 this season and 3-13 in league play. Theus' tenure also featured off-court issues with the school imposing a one-year postseason ban after it was discovered that a staffer completed online coursework for several players.

Martin, who played basketball at USC, was hired as Northridge's athletic director in 2013.

Dr. Dianne F. Harrison, the president of the school, released a statement on Thursday that the school was parting ways with both both Martin and Theus.

"I want to thank both Coach Theus and Dr. Martin for their dedication to Matador Athletics. We wish them the best moving forward," Harrison said. "CSUN is absolutely committed to the success of Matador Athletics and to supporting our student-athletes."