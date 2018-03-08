MASSILLON, Ohio -- Organizers of a fundraiser for an Ohio high school say someone stole a jersey worn by Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight.

The Independent in Massillon reported that the jersey was reported missing during a fundraiser for the Fairless High School baseball team on Saturday at a Massillon bowling alley.

Bob Knight grew up in Ohio and played at Ohio State before his coaching career.. Gary Mook/Getty Images

The legendary Indiana Hoosiers coach was born in Massillon.

Nykole Zimmer, president of the school's Baseball Mom's Club board, said about 120 people attended the fundraiser. She said everyone was either a relative of a baseball player or school alumni.

The jersey was donated by Brewster Village Councilman Dave Godwin. He had purchased it from an auction website and estimated it to be worth $250.

Zimmer says the school is offering amnesty for whomever returns the jersey.