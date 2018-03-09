ST. LOUIS -- Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl and Alabama strength and conditioning coach Lou DeNeen got in a verbal altercation following Friday afternoon's game in the SEC tournament.
Pearl, whose Tigers lost 81-63 to the Crimson Tide, took offense to DeNeen's actions as he was trying to leave the floor.
"[DeNeen] was in my path and I had to try to negotiate around him," Pearl said. "I think he may have clipped me and then he said something to me. And of course I should be able to walk off the floor without somebody standing in front of me and trying to make contact with me. That's all it was."
After jumping out to a 10-point halftime lead, Auburn struggled the rest of the way, shooting 24.1 percent in the second half, including 7.1 percent from 3-point range. Alabama star freshman Collin Sexton took over the game, scoring 21 of his 31 points in the final 20 minutes.
Auburn, which won a share of the SEC title during the regular season, is projected to be a 3-seed in the NCAA tournament, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi.
Alabama will play Kentucky, a 62-49 winner over Georgia, in the semifinal round of the SEC tournament on Saturday.