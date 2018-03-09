Bruce Pearl says Alabama's strength coach was in his path and he should have been able to leave the floor "without having somebody stand in front of me and try to make contact." (0:40)

ST. LOUIS -- Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl and Alabama strength and conditioning coach Lou DeNeen got in a verbal altercation following Friday afternoon's game in the SEC tournament.

Pearl, whose Tigers lost 81-63 to the Crimson Tide, took offense to DeNeen's actions as he was trying to leave the floor.

"[DeNeen] was in my path and I had to try to negotiate around him," Pearl said. "I think he may have clipped me and then he said something to me. And of course I should be able to walk off the floor without somebody standing in front of me and trying to make contact with me. That's all it was."

After jumping out to a 10-point halftime lead, Auburn struggled the rest of the way, shooting 24.1 percent in the second half, including 7.1 percent from 3-point range. Alabama star freshman Collin Sexton took over the game, scoring 21 of his 31 points in the final 20 minutes.

Auburn, which won a share of the SEC title during the regular season, is projected to be a 3-seed in the NCAA tournament, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

Alabama will play Kentucky, a 62-49 winner over Georgia, in the semifinal round of the SEC tournament on Saturday.