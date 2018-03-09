Rick Pitino told ESPN he wants to coach again, whether it's in college or the NBA.

"The level doesn't matter to me," the former Louisville coach said on Friday. "I just need it to be someone who believes in me."

Rick Pitino is the only coach to have an NCAA title vacated. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Pitino confirmed that he has hired agent Jordan Bazant, and said he doesn't want to leave the game bitter. He said he has yet to receive any interest from college programs, but told ESPN he had an informal discussion with a representative from one NBA team about a potential opening.

"Every night I go to bed, I'm bitter at the U.S. attorney's office and at the 'board of traitors' at Louisville," Pitino said. "I'm not bitter at the school, but at the board of traitors."

"I've been assassinated by the Southern District of N.Y. without any wiretap or shred of evidence, and the University of Louisville. That being said, I love teaching basketball and am more passionate than ever." Rick Pitino

Pitino's time at Louisville was successful on the court but riddled with scandals away from it. He said Friday he would be willing to turn over all his phone records, emails and voice recordings to any school that would want to hire him.

"I've never offered any player $5," he said. "I've been assassinated by the Southern District of N.Y. without any wiretap or shred of evidence, and the University of Louisville. That being said, I love teaching basketball and am more passionate than ever."

In September, Louisville confirmed it was among the college basketball programs targeted in an FBI pay-for-play investigation. Within a month, Pitino was fired.

Before that, his program was accused of holding parties for players and recruits involving exotic dancers and escorts paid for sex. Pitino denied any knowledge of those actions, but the NCAA still stripped the school of its 2013 national championship, the first basketball title ever vacated.

There was also a scandal involving Karen Cunagin Sypher, the wife of Louisville's equipment manager. Pitino admitted to having sex with her in a Louisville restaurant. He accused her of an extortion plot and she was found guilty.