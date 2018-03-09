With 3.5 seconds remaining in the game, Kareem Brewton drives the length of the court and converts a 3-pointer to win it for the Tigers. (1:08)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Memphis and coach Tubby Smith have extended their run in the American Athletic Conference tournament, in dramatic fashion no less.

A week filled with rampant speculation about Smith's future now has the Tigers in the semifinals after Kareem Brewton Jr. hit a floating 3-pointer at the buzzer to give them the 67-64 upset win over Tulsa on Friday. After the shot went in, a wild celebration ensued, and it almost felt like a little catharsis after what had turned into a challenging week filled with distractions.

Despite all that, Smith said he felt his team was primed for a run in this tournament because of the way it had played to close the season. Memphis entered the tournament with wins in five of its past six games.

"I knew we had something going on. ... They have been believing all year long. It's just that I think guys now accept it that, hey, this is my role and I'm making the right decisions and I'm making the right sacrifices," Smith said. "And that's hard to do when you've been a star at your previous school. Now coach is asking me to give up this and give up that, it's hard. That's why I got the most respect for this group of young men and how they've responded, with a lot of distractions."

After beating USF in the opening round Thursday, Smith said he felt comfortable with the way he and his staff have grown the program. His comments came after his lawyer, Ricky Lefft, told ESPN.com that Smith had only received positive feedback from school administrators and deserved an "A" for the job he had done this season.

Memphis (21-12) took an early lead against Tulsa before the Golden Hurricane battled back. The game went back and forth for the final eight minutes, until Brewton got his opportunity. After Tulsa tied the game at 64, Memphis inbounded the ball to Brewton with 3.5 seconds left. Brewton saw an open look and took it. He also hit a buzzer-beater earlier in the year against Temple.

"It was just basketball instinct that you have when the ball comes off good, you feel like it's going to go in and that's what happened," Brewton said. "It went straight through the net."

Memphis moves on to play Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.