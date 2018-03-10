Missouri forward Jordan Barnett, the team's second leading scorer, was arrested for suspicion of DWI by police officers in Columbia, Missouri, early Saturday morning.

Barnett, a senior from St. Louis, was pulled over by police officers at 3 a.m. Saturday for a traffic violation. Major Brian Weimer of the University of Missouri Police confirmed to ESPN in an email that Barnett was charged with DWI and failure to drive within a single lane.

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Barnett, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing player, is averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. He struggled in Missouri's 62-60 loss to Georgia in the second round of the SEC tournament in St. Louis on Wednesday, scoring three points on 1-for-8 shooting.

The Tigers (20-12, 10-8 SEC) are expected to be among the teams selected Sunday to play in the NCAA tournament. ESPN bracket analyst Joe Lunardi projects Missouri as a No. 8 seed in the East Region.

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr., a potential NBA lottery pick, returned to play in the SEC tournament after a long layoff. Porter, who hadn't played since the season opener against Iowa State in mid-November, took a game-high 17 shots against Georgia but made only five for a total of 12 points. He also tied for a team-high eight rebounds.