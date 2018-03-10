ST. LOUIS -- Alabama starting forward Donta Hall will miss Saturday's SEC tournament semifinal against Kentucky with a concussion.

According to a statement released through the university's Twitter account, Hall will be re-evaluated and is considered day-to-day.

Hall, a 6-foot-9, 232-pound junior, has averaged 10.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season and earned a spot on the SEC all-defensive team.

The Luverne, Alabama, native scored 11 points and had six rebounds before going down with a concussion during Friday's quarterfinal win over No. 1 seed Auburn, in which Alabama freshman guard Collin Sexton scored a game-high 31 points.

Fellow Alabama big men Alex Reese and Daniel Giddens were also sidelined with injuries against Auburn, but both players played against Kentucky.

The winner of the Alabama-Kentucky game will play in the SEC tournament final Sunday against the winner of Arkansas-Tennessee.