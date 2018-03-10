Jay Bilas says even though Georgia is parting ways with Mark Fox, he is a great coach who won't be unemployed for long. (1:16)

Georgia fired head coach Mark Fox on Saturday, multiple sources told ESPN.

Intermediaries on behalf of the Bulldogs began reaching out to gauge the interest of potential replacements over the past several days, sources said. Todd Turner and Collegiate Sports Associates are expected to be retained to help with the search.

Fox, 49, was hired in 2009 and took the Bulldogs to a pair of NCAA tournaments in nine seasons. Georgia went in 2011 and 2015, but the program failed to go after that.

Georgia finished 39-29 in 2016 and 2017, making back-to-back NIT appearances. This season, the Bulldogs are 18-15 and are likely to miss out on the NCAA tournament yet again.

Overall, Fox finished 163-133 in nine seasons in Athens.

Fox previously coached at Nevada, where he led the Wolf Pack to three NCAA tourney appearances in five seasons.